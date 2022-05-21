Hublot x Samuel Ross: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored of the Big Bang watch

Hublot is teaming up with A-COLD-WALL founder Samuel Ross for a new iteration of the Big Bang Tourbillon 45mm timepiece. Samuel Ross crossed paths with Hublot in 2019 when he won the Hublot Design Prize and became an ambassador for the brand in 2020.

The collaboration between the British designer and Hublot is launching a special limited-edition of the watchmaker's Big Bang Tourbillon, which is made in only 50 units and retails at a price of $116,000. The Hublot X Samuel Ross Big Bang Tourbillon 45mm piece was officially launched on May 18, 2022.

More about the newly launched Hublot X Samuel Ross Big Bang Tourbillon 45mm timepiece

Newly launched Hublot X Samuel Ross Big Bang Tourbillon 45mm time-piece (Image via Hublot)

The newly launched Hublot X Samuel Ross Big Bang Tourbillon 45mm timepiece is characterized by bold orange mesh in a satin finish, complete with polished titanium. The windows and the flanks of the strap and case are covered in a honeycomb pattern. The product description reads:

"The distinctive, stylised hexagon of the Big Bang case is reflected in the titanium honeycomb mesh used on the sapphire dial, case, case back and strap."

It further continues:

"A basic building block of nature (seen in environments from beehives and snake’s scales to pineapple skin and snowflakes) the robust and efficient shape, that can be repeated without gaps or overlapping, has been appropriated as a standard for modern-day construction and design thanks to the seamless fit of each unit."

The watch integrates with the Automatic Tourbillon HUB6035 movement, which perfectly illustrates Hublot's watchmaking aesthetic. It is distinguished by its automatic winding system, which offers a three-day power reserve and amalgamate ball bearings.

In an interview with Highsnobiety, Ross talks about the most prominent feature of the watch, which according to him is its unique shape. He said:

"Coming in, the idea of the honeycomb shape that hexagonal shape was really looking at the most reductive way to identify a classic watch base. Using the hexagonal shape just felt like an interesting way to have a play on shape and a play on the product gallery."

The timepiece's caliber is designed to be an innovative technology with a micro-rotor feature on the dial side and integrates three sapphire bridges. The esthetics of the tourbillon are spectacular and unique. The contemporary design of the watch is laid out in a highly technical fashion.

In an interview with Highsnobiety, Samuel Ross talks about his experience in watchmaking:

"I wanted to shift the proportions people expect to see on a watch. I felt like there was space within the existing Hublot catalog to add something that had a more vertical nature."

The timepiece is constructed out of rubber materials. The rubber material was an innovation made by Hublot in 1980 when they combined an 18k gold case with rubber straps. The daring blend of the art of fusion has become a sign of recognition for the watchmaking label.

The orange hue enhances the sportiness of the wristwatch as it covers the case while revealing SR_A branding. The rear of the watch sees a full honeycomb mesh plate showcasing the barrel, jewels, and other inner components as a new skeleton of the watch.

The Titanium perfectly complements the orange mesh with its unique shade of gray. The watch can be availed at the official e-commerce site of Hublot for a retail price of $116,000.

