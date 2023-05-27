5 best Nike Air Max 1 sneakers for women 

It is impossible to overemphasize Nike Air Max 1's influence on the sneaker world. Its release paved the way for the release of many subsequent Air Max versions and other Nike shoes that contain visible Air cushioning. This ground-breaking design component completely reimagined the athletic sneaker and paved the way for subsequent iterations of the Air Max.

Over the years, the Air Max series has become renowned for its innovation, comfort, and elegance, and the Air Max 1 continues to be a symbol of its long legacy.

Here is a list of various colorways of the Nike Air Max 1 that have been designed specifically for women who would love to dip their toes into the world of Nike's sneaker culture.

The Nike Air Max 1 ‘Tartan Plaid’ and four other Air Max sneakers for women

1) Nike Air Max 1 ‘La Ville Lumière’

Nike celebrated Air Max Day 2022 by releasing a three-pack of the Air Max 1, featuring two pairs explicitly designed for women. La Ville Lumière,' also known as The City of Lights, was one of the introduced models. It is interesting to note that the name of the colorway was apparently more than just a reference to Paris.

Instead, it harkens back to an essential moment in Nike's past, when designer Tinker Hatfield was in the capital of France and saw the Pompidou Center, which served as the impetus for the creation of the Air Max 1.

Iridescent accenting can be seen on the La Ville Lumière's synthetic heel, quarter, eye stays, and forefoot overlay, all of which contribute to the shoe's overall design. Mesh, suede, and leather make up the remainder of the top half, while a large '3.26' hit on the tongue of each shoe in a navy blue color pays homage to Air Max Day.

The Nike Air Max 1 ‘La Ville Lumière’ retails for $160 at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

2) Nike Air Max 1 ‘Best Friend’

The 'Best Friend' edition of the Air Max 1 was Nike's way of paying tribute to the centuries-old bond between humans and dogs. The colorway is an understated play on the phrase "man's best friend," and it uses various features to attract attention to our favorite canine companion.

The mudguards featured a pair of motifs that were a tribute to bandanas suitable for dogs. The uppers were constructed with leather and a range of fuzzy materials, calling attention to the wide variety of coats that may be found on different dog breeds. Of course, the tennis ball is the most reliable toy for a dog, so that's where the volt green comes from.

The Nike Air Max 1 ‘Best Friend’ was released in 2022 and is available for ladies who love sneakers for $200.

3) Nike Air Max 1 ‘Tour Yellow’

The 'Tour Yellow' Nike Air Max 1 model is, without a doubt, one of the most talked-about releases from the previous year. However, Nike made the decision to go back to the basics in the middle of the year, dressing up the Nike Air Max 1 in its traditional shape but with a daring new color: blazing yellow.

The 'Tour Yellow' colorway, which is only available to women sneakerheads, is a fun addition to the color experimenting bandwagon in the Nike world. In terms of its color blocking, the pair draws inspiration from some of the most classic releases of the sneaker that was built by Tinker Hatfield, some of which were brought back for the Air Max Day 2017 event.

As mentioned above, the Swoosh, mudguard, and logo hits on the construction have been rendered in yellow to replicate the model's appearance. In contrast, the surrounding mesh inlays and tumbled leather overlays have been colored white and gray, respectively.

This Air Max 1 sneaker retails for $170 at select retail site and the official Nike retail site.

4) Nike Air Max 1 ‘Olympics Five Rings’

Nike Air Max 1 'Olympics Five Rings' (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sometimes the color scheme of a sneaker is chosen simply because it looks attractive, and at other times, there is a more significant idea behind it. This is precisely what happened with Nike's 'Olympic Five Rings' Air Max 1 sneaker.

Nike has drawn inspiration for colorways of their footwear from international multi-sport competitions for a number of years, and in 2008, they did so once more for a colorway of the women's Air Max 1. Given that blue, yellow, black, green, and red are the colors that make up the Olympic rings, the 'Olympic Five Rings' makeup pays respect to each of these colors on the silhouette.

This Nike Air Max 1 sneaker is available for women for approximately $150 or more at select and official Nike retail sites.

5) Nike Air Max 1 ‘Tartan Plaid’

Another shoe that became an instant classic in 2008 was the 'Tartain Plaid' version of the women's Air Max 1. Nike has used a fabric called tartan plaid, synonymous with sneaker culture, in a variety of their top-tier models throughout their history.

The black outsoles and leather mudguards complement the fabric uppers on this pair of 08 Air Max 1 sneakers. Interesting fact: In 2018, Nike paid tribute to the original Tartan Plaid model by releasing a new women's version of the sneaker that included a combination of black and tartan plaid.

The Air Max 1 ‘Tartan Plaid’ is available for women for $100 at select retail sites and the official Swoosh site.

As more and more women are ditching their heels and opting for sneakers due to its combination of style and comfort, these Air Max 1 models can prove to be ideal for starters.

