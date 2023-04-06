5 best Nike Air Max 180 colorways

The legendary shoe Nike Air Max 180 has been a mainstay of sneaker culture since its initial release in 1991. Moreover, this iconic footwear by the Swoosh has continued to capture the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide with its revolutionary design and bold colorways.

From vibrant hues to classic monochromatic schemes, the sneaker model has been released in a stunning array of colors that have become instant classics. The rich history and vibrant palette of the Nike Air Max 180 has been long. Over the years, the Swoosh label has introduced several iterations and colorways of the shoe for customers to take the sneaker game to the next level.

Ultramarine, Easter Egg, and 3 other Nike Air Max 180 colorways that have continued to remain iconic over the years

1) Air Max 180 "Ultramarine"

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety The OG Nike Air Max 180 “Ultramarine” returns Summer 2024 (with a bigger bubble!) 🫧 The OG Nike Air Max 180 “Ultramarine” returns Summer 2024 (with a bigger bubble!) 🫧 https://t.co/zAxkj4mifx

The "Ultramarine" is a classic colorway of the iconic Nike sneakers that was last seen in 2018, which will soon make a comeback next year. The shoe features clean white leather and mesh upper, with hits of Ultramarine Blue on the Swoosh branding and Air Max unit. A bright pop of Solar Red on the tongue and heels added an eye-catching contrast, while a black outsole complete the overall look. The old model is now available for $259.

2) Air Max 180 "Night Ops"

The "Night Ops" is a sleek and stylish iteration of the classic Nike Air Max silhouette. Released in 2018, the "Night Ops" colorway features a black upper made of a combination of synthetic materials and mesh, with reflective accents throughout. The shoe also includes hits of bright neon green on the heel branding and Air Max unit for a pop of color. The price tag for the pair is $254.

3) Air Max 180 "Easter Egg"

Joe @beardedkickz 2006 Air Max 180 Easter Egg 2006 Air Max 180 Easter Egg https://t.co/zUYSmzzqtl

The "Easter Egg" is a colorful and playful version of the classic Nike Air Max. Released in 2006, this colorway was designed to celebrate the Easter holiday and features a pastel-colored upper made of a combination of synthetic materials and mesh. The shoe includes a mix of soft pink, light green, and light blue tones, with hits of white throughout. The pair is available on Nike's website for $105.

4) Air Max 180 "Nom De Guerre"

Nike Air Max 180 "Nom De Guerre" (Image via Sneaker Freaker)

The "Nom De Guerre" is a limited-edition sneaker collaboration between Nike and the French streetwear brand Nom De Guerre. The shoe was released in 2008 as part of Nike's "Aloha Pack" collection, which also included other sneakers inspired by Hawaiian culture.

It features a brown and off-white colorway with a premium leather upper and suede accent. The shoe also has a unique lacing system and a translucent outsole with a graphic print that says "Nom De Guerre" in a stylized font. The shoe pair is available for $350.

5) Air Max 180 "Ralph Steadman"

Mike @LegasusO

Greatest and most uncomfortable Air Max. That 180 air bubble is rather firm. So hard. Rock hard. We’re talking majorly stiff. Anybody see that monkey boner video? Just like that.

#marchMAXness Ralph Steadman 180sGreatest and most uncomfortable Air Max. That 180 air bubble is rather firm. So hard. Rock hard. We’re talking majorly stiff. Anybody see that monkey boner video? Just like that. #kotd Ralph Steadman 180sGreatest and most uncomfortable Air Max. That 180 air bubble is rather firm. So hard. Rock hard. We’re talking majorly stiff. Anybody see that monkey boner video? Just like that. #kotd #marchMAXness https://t.co/mE6Jl5Kc55

The "Ralph Steadman" is another limited-edition sneaker collaboration between Nike and the British artist Ralph Steadman. The artist;s interpretation of the hare in Aesop's Fables inspired the pair, featuring a suede top with a shaggy design. NikePlus subscribers in North America were the only ones to get their hands on the drop, and they also got to personalize the shoe by writing up to three characters under the heel of Swoosh. The pair is currently available for $327.

Nike Air Max 180 and its vibrant colorways have been a timeless and iconic addition to the sneaker world. From its original release in 1991 to its continued popularity today, the sneaker model has remained a staple for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals.

With its unique Air cushioning technology and bold color combinations, this sneaker represents the perfect blend of form and function. All the aforementioned sneakers are available via sneaker retailers like GOAT. So step into the future with a classic sneaker that has stood the test of time and continues to inspire creativity and style.

Poll : 0 votes