Nike Air Max 1 ‘86 “Smokey Mauve” shoes: Price and more details explored 

Nike, the well-known sportswear brand from Oregon, is preparing a brand new Nike Air Max 1 variation to rock the year’s Air Max Day celebrations. "Smokey Mauve" is the name of the new hue, and as the name suggests, the new variant comes in a Smokey Mauve/Dark Team Red color scheme.

The new “Smokey Mauve” iteration of the Air Max 1 ‘86 shoe is anticipated to hit the shelves in the next few weeks this year. These sneakers will be offered in men’s sizing options, at an estimated retail price tag of $150 for each pair.

Nike Air Max 1 ‘86 shoes will arrive in “Smokey Mauve” ensemble with hints of Team Red hues

Take another look at the early image of the leaked shoe (Image via Twitter/@horhead_sales)

As part of its line of running shoes, Nike introduced the classic Air Max 1 model in 1987, launching the illustrious Air Max sneaker lineage. More than 20 different types of Air Max trainers are presently available, including the Air Max 90, Air Max 95, Air Max 97, and Air Max 180.

However, the most recognizable and well-liked silhouette is the Air Max 1. The iconic sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, a veteran of the swoosh label and creator of such classics as Air Jordan 3 and Air Trainer 1, is responsible for the creation of this unique model.

The famous Nike Air Max 1 silhouette's genesis and beginnings are described by the sportswear manufacturer as:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

PDK @PureDopeKicks Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Smokey Mauve” | Would you wear these? Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Smokey Mauve” | Would you wear these? https://t.co/0HkOCvwJyY

Nike has set new criteria for the Air bubble sizes on Air Max 1, which means they're not looking back now with their recreations. The sneaker label will be rolling out these kicks simultaneously, given that there are two distinct levels of AM1—the recognized Air Max 1 OG '86 style, and the more common smaller-bubble design—with the latter likely receiving more releases like the "Urawa," "Aquatone," and other models.

Today, though, we're getting the first look at a brand new colorway on the higher-volume cushion, which features the color combinations Smoky Mauve and Dark Team Red. The inside lining, heel counters, and suede quarters all feature dusty pink hues, while the mudguard and the Swoosh logo come in dark red. To maintain that mid-80s charm, the sport mesh at the base and the ankle comes in classic white.

The sneaker label will sell the kicks in several iterations in addition to the aforementioned colorway that has just appeared online. Variants including "Tokyo 23," "Slate Blue," "Denim Leopard," and others are scheduled for release in the next few months. In the meantime, watch out for the newest Nike Air Max 1 "Smokey Mauve" model's forthcoming release.

The trainers will be sold both online and offline through the brand's e-commerce locations, the SNKRS app, and a few other linked retail stores. Those interested can simply register on the Swoosh company's e-commerce website and install the SNKRS app to receive updates on the anticipated rollout and other potential releases.

Poll : 0 votes