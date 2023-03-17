5 best Nike Air Max to buy under $300

Nike Air Max is one of the most popular sneakers amongst all sneakerheads. The exposed air pockets of the shoe are just as iconic as the Jumpman logo is to the Air Jordans. If you're under 30, you've probably been wearing the Nike Air Max your entire life.

Although Nike Air Max is no longer the preferred running shoe, its enormous popularity in the fields of music, fashion, and celebrities obscures its lack of performance. They're some of the hottest and most pursued sneakers around.

Contrary to popular belief, numerous silhouettes are affordable, so the Nike Air Max is less expensive than many think. Many Air Max models are available for less than $300, which meets the needs of many sneakerheads who are on a budget but still want Nike Air Max.

Air Max 90 Infrared and four other Nike Air Max to buy under $300

1) Nike Air Max 2090 "Evolution of Icons"

Nice Kicks @nicekicks These Nike Air Max 2090 “Evolution of Icons” fuse two classics, the “Infared” AM90 and “Ultramarine” AM180. These Nike Air Max 2090 “Evolution of Icons” fuse two classics, the “Infared” AM90 and “Ultramarine” AM180. 🔀 https://t.co/r7E5duIUpz

Each new addition to Nike's recently unveiled "Evolution of Icons" collection serves as a nod to the company's achievements. With Air Max 2090, the company has combined influences from the AM90 and AM180 by using their respective "Infrared" and "Ultramarine" colorways on the futuristic silhouette.

The "Ultramarine" is the one that stands out the most at first glance because its blues are particularly strong and cover both the overlaid Swoosh and the entire interior lining. Additionally, Nike has used the opportunity to compare the retro design, which features the "Infrared" signature, to the equally well-known 1990s legend.

The loud tone is consequently doubled up, coated on top of the back tooling and the "Air Max" branded window, the molded heel tab, the embedded branding on the tongue, and the forward cap of the tread.

This Air Max model rotation retails for $150 on Nike's official site and other select retail sites.

2) Nike Air Max 270

The Nike Sportswear division produces the Nike Air Max 270 as a casual shoe. On February 2, 2018, the silhouette officially debuted at a $150 retail price. The Air Max 180 from 1991 inspired the upper half of the shoe, primarily made of a mesh exterior with ventilated holes that get larger towards the midfoot and toe boxes, and smaller towards the back. While accented hits of two tiny swooshes fall across the lateral walls, overlays arrive at the toe tips and along the heels. Additionally, the stretch bootie design gives wearers a close-fitting fit.

The Air Max 270 is supported by a substantial Air Max unit, the tallest in the brand's history. The 2-piece midsole provides strength, traction, and a seamless change from the heel to the forefoot. Although it has a performance-inspired aesthetic, it is designed explicitly for athleisure wear rather than running.

The Air Max 270 retails for $150 at select and official Nike retail sites.

3) Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97

Nice Kicks @nicekicks The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 pack has been confirmed for December 29. The Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 pack has been confirmed for December 29. 🔋 https://t.co/eMpbqQELlb

Japanese bullet trains served as the basis for the original Air Max 97, which added wavy speed lines to give it a futuristic, aerodynamic look.

20 years later, the sneaker was re-released as a cross-training and casual sneaker with a full-length visible air midsole underfoot and an upper made of a combination of leather and foam. Since the re-release, Nike has released dozens of new colorways. We particularly liked the black and gold models from 2020's collaboration with Undefeated, a lifestyle and sneaker retailer based in Los Angeles.

The Undefeated x Air Max 97 is available at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site for $170.

4) Nike Air Max 1 N7

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire First Look: Nike Air Max 1 N7 Acid Wash - bit.ly/2I29aec First Look: Nike Air Max 1 N7 Acid Wash - bit.ly/2I29aec https://t.co/cUHVnsKbX3

The new Air Max 1 iteration continues Nike's N7 initiative support of Native American communities. The majority of its upper is made of white, with acid wash accents on the heels and mudguards, and a navy blue Swoosh on the midfoot. This is not the first time Nike has made use of the acid wash effect. It has been applied to silhouettes like the SB Dunk and the Air Force 1 Low in the past.

Additionally, N7 branding is present on the tongue and insole of this model to remind potential buyers of the issue that this sneaker is meant to highlight.

The Air Max 1 N7 retails for $130 at select and official Nike retail sites.

5) Nike Air Max 90 "Archetype"

The Air Max 90 was anticipated to make impressive arrangements in advance of its 30th anniversary, both thematically and otherwise, but the silhouette arguably exceeded all expectations. Tinker Hatfield's design was slated to return to the design stage with an "Archetype" iteration loaded with sketch-style details before the year 2020 ended.

This new model includes several free-hand-like accents, much like earlier schematic-like takes in the Air Max and Nike React lines. In addition, a subtle "Bright Crimson" tone can be seen on the midsole cassettes, which also appear on the underside of the outsole.

Contrarily, the TPU panels used throughout the upper indulge in a much more robust rendition of high-visibility red. Still, they give the impression of being either incomplete or inside-out. Light makeup is used instead of the standard padding on the tongues. Collars take advantage of an exposed-foam design reminiscent of the Air Jordan 1 CMFT.

This Air Max 90 "Archetype" retails for $126 at select and official Nike retail sites.

These are the top five Nike Air Max sneakers sneakerheads can buy under $300.Let us know in the comment section which one of these sneakers you like the most.

