Nike Air Max 270 Go sneakers: Price, release date and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear, giant can be credited with being a footwear genius who has provided the sneaker sphere is a few of the most popular sneaker models. The swoosh label has produced sneaker lineages like Dunks, Air Force 1's, Air Max's and Air Jordans. One of the biggest of them is the Air Max sneaker lineage.

Now, the label has added yet another silhouette in its Air Max sneaker lineage with kids' exclusive Air Max 270 Go. The sneaker model is kept practical and given advanced technologies to help kids alongside giving them the best style. That marks the first Air Max sneaker model to be introduced in 2023.

The latest sneaker model, Air Max 270 Go will be released on the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers, starting March 2, 2023 across Europe and then globally throughout the month.

More about newly released Nike Air Max 270 Go sneakers

The newly released Air Max 270 Go sneakers are designed for kids at every stage and age (Image via Nike)

Nike is drawing from Kid's insights to create a brand-new kid-specific product innovation.

The latest Air Max 270 Go, though, is the first every Air Max model to be featuring an integrated collapsible tailgate entry system. The brand is continuing their efforts to make an easy-entry shoe for the kids, and even toddlers with their iconic collapsible tailgate system.

The system was also applied on the Jordan and the swoosh label's co-owned 23/7 sneaker model, which debuted on January 16, 2023. These designs inspire kids to play all day. The swoosh label designed the Air Max 270 Go sneaker to create an Air Max model, which is helpful for kids.

B/R Kicks @brkicks



The new shoe has integrated a collapsible tailgate entry system designed for kids with the goal of removing barriers to inspire kids to move and play 🛝 Nike has unveiled their Air Max 270 GoThe new shoe has integrated a collapsible tailgate entry system designed for kids with the goal of removing barriers to inspire kids to move and play 🛝 Nike has unveiled their Air Max 270 Go 👟 The new shoe has integrated a collapsible tailgate entry system designed for kids with the goal of removing barriers to inspire kids to move and play 🛝 https://t.co/EYykbphLqF

The sneaker model provides a quick and easy system with comfort for all day. The swoosh label aims to create as few barriers as possible to help boost kids confidence. In a press release, Cal Dowers, vice-president of Global Nike Kids, said about the sneaker model,

“No consumer stretches our product to the limit and is more demanding than a kid. That’s why we've come up with solutions that are kids-specific — in innovation and style — that meet their needs and allow them to play all day long. The Air Max 270 Go is a great example of how we do that.”

The official press release also talks about their objective in releasing the sneaker model:

"As Nike serves the future of athletes and sport, it listens to the athlete, no matter their age or stage, to create product that meets their unique needs at every level of development."

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Nike introduces the Air Max 270 Go for kids with a completely collapsible tailgate for easy entry. Releases 3/16 in GS ($130) PS ($110) TD ($80) Nike introduces the Air Max 270 Go for kids with a completely collapsible tailgate for easy entry. Releases 3/16 in GS ($130) PS ($110) TD ($80) https://t.co/EJzFtGndsB

For the latest Air Max 270 Go sneaker model, the tailgate entry is the central point, as it gives kids a simple way to slip into it. The tailgate designs of the system are made out of breathable and engineered mesh material on the upper. The iconic midsole features Air Max unit, which offers an all-day comfort.

The sneakers are made for every kid, irrespective of their age. The laces of the shoes are also kept according to sizes, which are generally used to determine kids' ages. The shoe will be released via the e-commerce site and select retailers of Nike on March 2, 2023, for $130 (GS).

Poll : 0 votes