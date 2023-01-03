Nike Jordan 23/7 shoes: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike Inc. is responsible for producing a few of the world's most popular footwear models. The dynamic duo have worked together to create the sneaker lineage of Air Jordan and have continued to reach new heights while gaining pop-culture relevance.

Every year, the Jordan brand produces new silhouettes that are practical and advanced with new technologies and styles. Now, just a few days into 2023, the label has introduced 23/7 shoes, which are specifically designed to help kids.

Nike announced the shoe through a press release on January 2, 2023, as a kid-friendly shoe that will help them feel more independent. The shoe will be released via Nike and select Jordan retailers starting January 16, 2023, in a Bloodline colorway. More colorways will be released in January and February.

More about the newly introduced Nike Jordan 23/7 Kids shoe, which comes with easy-entry technology to help kids feel independent

The newly introduced Jordan 23/7 Kids shoe comes with easy-entry technology to help kids feel independent (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label loves to inspire all - men, women, and kids - to create history and be more independent. The label often produces silhouettes that will help next-generation players and kids stand out and win like Michael Jordan.

To continue with their motive of inspiring kids and making them feel more independent by introducing a 23/7 sneaker model. The official press release introduces the sneaker,

"Jordan Brand knows that kids are spontaneous movers — when they want to do their favorite activity, they want to be able to do it right now and fast. Enter the new Jordan Brand 23/7, a shoe that kids can slip on immediately and is comfortable enough to wear all day, for any activity."

Jordan 23/7 side view (Image via Nike)

Sneakers have been produced to make kids feel more independent and confident. The bonus feature of the shoe is that it makes kids feel unstoppable and hinders playtime difficulty. In an official press release, Tate Kuerbis, Jordan Brand Design Director for Kids Footwear, comments upon their motive behind creating 23/7

“Part of why we designed the 23/7 is because we wanted to create a shoe that is an everyday part of a kid’s world. Kids want to get into their shoes quickly to get out and play — this shoe enables them to do just that.”

Tate Kuerbis is responsible for creating many sneakers under Nike Inc. and has worked with Jordan to design Air Jordan 18, 19, 31, and 36. According to Kuerbis, this 23/7 kids' shoe design is just as important as any other adult shoe. He further commented,

“Designing the Air Jordan signature shoe is such a magical process, and being able to apply that same thinking to the design of the 23/7 is no different and can be just as rewarding.”

Jordan 23/7 Rear step-in view (Image via Nike)

The shoe features an easy entry system delivered through an intuitive step-in design. The sneakers are constructed via a stitched synthetic upper, which helps kids keep their feet in place effortlessly. The shoe's upper has a two-way stretch and reinforced strap, which is adjustable and provides more comfort. These features further help to give a locked-down fit.

The shoe further features a soft heel pocket and large pull loops that can help any kid or adult open the collar wide for easy foot entry. The heel and toes are wrapped in rubber for durability and the midsoles feature forefoot flexibility for early walkers.

The 23/7 "Bloodline" colorway is set to launch globally via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on January 16, 2023. Following this, the "Sky Fundamental" and "Dunk on Mars" colorways will be released in late January and February, respectively.

