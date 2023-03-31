Nike Air Max 1 "Keep Ripping Stop Slippin" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, started in 1964 with a unique running shoe. The label has since then grown enormously but has stayed true its roots. It has continued producing running shoes, and one of their iconic running shoe lines being the Air Maxs, which is turning a lifestyle choice for sneakerheads.

The Air Max sneaker lineage, which was kickstarted with the launch of Air Max 1 in 1987, celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2022 and saw many iconic releases. The swoosh label has continued its celebratory spirit in 2023, launching many iconic makeovers inspired from retros, including "Big Bubble," "Shima Shima" and "Timeless".

The latest iconic makeover to surface is the OG 2008-released "Keep Ripping Stop Slippin" sneakers, which will be re-released in 2023. An official release date for the Air Max 1 "Keep Ripping Stop Slippin" sneakers hasn't been announced.

However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers during the Holidays 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Keep Ripping Stop Slippin" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Keep Ripping Stop Slippin" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike kickstarted its iconic Air Max sneaker lineage in 1987 with the launch of the Air Max 1.

The shoe was released as a part of running shoe lineup, launching the long-running Air Max sneaker lineage. Currently, the sneaker lineage features more than 20 models, including Air Max 90, Air Max 95, Air Max 97, Air Max 180 and Air Max Pulse.

The most iconic and beloved, though, is the debuted Air Max 1. The sneaker model is a brainchild of the swoosh label veteran and legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, who is also credited with designing pairs like the Air Jordan 3 and Air Trainer 1.

The shoe gained instant popularity, as it introduced visible air technology. The Nike site introduces the model:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The latest makeover to surface of the AM1 silhouette is the 2008 released "Kepp Rippin Stop Slippn." The pair was released originally as a special take of the "Greatest Hits" pack. The colorway will be re-released in 2023 with some slight modifications, which may lead to modernization.

The sneaker colorway is inspired by the OG Air Safari from 1987 and comes clad in a mix of "Black / Safety Orange / Light Iron Ore / Flat Pewter" color scheme. The base of the shoe is clad in orange, which is covered with a mix of black leather, Safari print and Pony Hair.

More details are added with the "KEEP RIPPIN STOP SLIPPIN" lettering on the heels. The look is finished off with grey midsoles and orange and black rubber outsoles. The sneaker model is rumored to release on the Nike website for a retail price of $160.

