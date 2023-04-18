Jordan Pro Strong "Tour Yellow" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jordan Pro Strong, which Vin Baker memorably wore when it was first released in 1998, will be back in 2023 to mark the model's 25th anniversary. The shoe itself borrows design elements from vintage Air Jordans to produce a shoe that looks contemporary while adhering to the brand's history. This new "Tour Yellow" colorway expands the joyful lineup.

The Jordan Pro Strong “Tour Yellow” shoes are expected to enter the sneaker market in the coming months of 2023. Apart from Nike's offline outlets, these shoes will also be offered on the brand's official website, the SNKRS app, and in a few associated Jordan Brand retail shops. They will be marked with a retail price tag of $145 for each pair.

Jordan Pro Strong “Tour Yellow” shoes are combined with white and black leather overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Tour Yellow colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jordan Pro Strong is a basketball shoe that was originally released in 1998 as a tribute to Michael Jordan’s strength and dominance on the court.

The shoe features a leather upper with synthetic overlays and a midfoot strap for lockdown. It has a Phylon midsole with Zoom Air cushioning and a rubber outer sole unit with a herringbone pattern for traction. The shoe also has a distinctive design element on the heel that resembles the teeth of a shark. The shoes have a unique design and color scheme.

The "Tour Yellow" is one of the latest colorways of the shoe that was released in 2021. The shoe has a white base with black and yellow accents on the upper, strap, midsole, and outer sole unit. The shoe also has a silver Jumpman logo on the tongue flap and heel counter.

The shoe is inspired by the classic Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway that was worn by Michael Jordan during his final season with the Chicago Bulls.

The Jordan Pro Strong "Tour Yellow" is a versatile and stylish shoe that can be worn on and off the court. The shoe offers comfort, support, and durability for basketball players of all levels. The shoe also pays homage to one of the greatest players of all time and his legacy in the sport.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

In addition to the aforementioned yellow variant, the Jordan Brand also introduced a retro "Blue Tint" iteration that is expected to be launched later this year. These sneakers will also arrive with a retail price tag of $145 and will be offered by the Nike and its authorized sellers.

As mentioned earlier, the Jordan Pro Strong "Tour Yellow" will be available for $145 at the brand's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and a few Jordan associated stores.

Watch for future Jordan Pro Strong "Tour Yellow" shoes in the upcoming weeks of this year. If readers are interested in getting their hands on them, they can install the SNKRS app or check out Nike's official website for more information on the release date and availability.

