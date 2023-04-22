Nike Air Adjust Force sandals: Everything we know so far

Nike is now remodeling its Air Adjust Force model into sandals. The American sportswear giant is well-known for its high-quality sneakers, but the brand also offers a range of comfortable and stylish sandals. Despite being more well-known for their sneakers, Nike has put the same focus on performance, comfort, and style into their sandals as they do with their athletic shoes.

Air Adjust Force is a line of sneakers that has been designed in collaboration with Ambush. The shoes feature a removable shroud system and come in various colors, including black and white with iridescent accents. It is now set to be adopted into a pair of sandals.

There is no official information yet regarding the release date or price of the upcoming Air Adjust Force sandals.

Nike Air Adjust Force sandals will drop in women's sizes

The as-yet-unnamed sandal will come in two colorways with a combination of contemporary and timeless design elements. To begin with, the strap can be removed from the slip-on, which cradles the foot and creates a heel that is essentially empty when the strap is not in place. In each of these iterations, the lateral sides of the shoe are accented with metallic Swooshes, and the basic top of the shoe is a cushioned form divided into four sections.

The wavy sole of the original model returns to provide support for the wearer's foot. However, it has been updated in a few ways, including the elimination of the visible Air unit and the inclusion of a layer in lieu of the mudguard, along with a smooth piece right below the Air unit itself. The color palate begins with a black upper that is accompanied by a cream sole and an ethereal strap. This contrasts with an all-white appearance that has an icy transparent outsole.

The Air Adjust Force sneakers come with a removable midfoot strap that makes them legendary. The shoes are accented by a changeable ’FitWrap' stability strap shrouded in suede, which wraps around the vamp and midfoot for a uniquely chunky and more fashion-forward look. The shoes also have thick sculpted midsoles paired with sustainable Grind rubber.

The AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force has a signature removable midfoot shroud with a strap. The shoes are available in various colors, including black and vivid purple. All the key features of the model will be the same for the new upcoming sandals.

Nike sandals are designed with the same attention to detail as their sneakers, incorporating features such as cushioned footbeds, breathable materials, and durable outsoles to ensure a comfortable and supportive fit.

Despite not being as popular as their sneakers, Nike sandals have gained a reputation for their high level of comfort and durability. Many customers have found that the brand's sandals are ideal for everyday wear, particularly during the warmer months when a lighter shoe is more desirable. With its stylish designs and advanced features, Nike sandals are a reliable and fashionable choice for anyone looking for comfortable and practical footwear.

