Nike Dunk Low "Vast Grey" sneakers: Restock date, price, and more details explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike has continued to surprise its fans with iconic releases throughout the first six months of 2023 and now the label is continuing the streak by restocking multiple Dunk Low makeovers. One of the makeovers out of which is the Dunk Low "Vast Grey."

The Swoosh label has paid a centeral attention to the Dunk sneaker model in 2023 as it launched multiple makeovers of various iterations including low-top, mid-top, high-top, EMB, Remastered and more. The latest Dunk Low "Vast Grey" is perfect for the sophisticated sneakerheads who want a neutral color palette for their sneaker and day to day look.

An official restock date for the Dunk Low "Vast Grey" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the shoe will be re-released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on July 27, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Vast Grey" sneakers, which come clad in grey and white hues

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Vast Grey" sneakers come clad in grey and white hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton-based brand Nike launched the Dunk sneaker model in 1985. Swoosh label veteran and the beloved sneaker designer Peter Moore designed the shoe. While the shoes were originally made for the hardwood basketball courts, they were appreciated for their chameleon nature and started to be given iterations by multiple other sub-label including Skateboarding and lifestyle departments.

The shoe was also popular among youth for its ultimate "collegiate" look. The original BTTYS (Be True to Your School) colorway series was one of the most successful sneaker lines. Even after 38 years of the shoe being in rotation, it has continued to be most desired sneaker and continues to make waves within sneaker industry.

The official Swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model and its current-day relevance in the sneaker field:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The upcoming colorway, Dunk Low "Vast Grey", was previously released on August 23, 2022, and is being restocked for the sneakerheads who missed around heir opportunity last year. The low-cut shoes come clad in a "Vast Grey / Pearl White / Light Bone / Summit White" color scheme.

The official Nike site introduces the sneaker colorway "Vast Grey" as,

"The '80s b-ball icon returns with luscious suede and clean, easy-to-style color blocking. With its classic design, the Nike Dunk Low channels vintage style back onto the streets while the padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort."

The upper of the Dunk Low "Vast Grey" sneaker comes constructed out of suede material in a pearl white hue. The pearl white base contrasts with the Vast Grey overlays. Continuing the neutral palette, the Pearl white hue is accentuated upon tongues, heels, midsoles, rubber outsoles, and profile swooshes.

One can expect the sneaker to be restocked via the official e-commerce site of the Swoosh label and select retailers on July 27, 2023, at a retail price of $110.