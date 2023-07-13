Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" sneakers: Restock and more details explored

The Beaverton-based sportswear giant Nike began its journey in 1964 with the launch of a running shoe.

Since then, the swoosh label has continued to surprise and impress fans with multiple iconic running shoes clad in distinct makeovers. The running silhouette has been technologically advanced, and one of the popular swoosh label's running shoe lineage is the Air Max.

The swoosh label is adding a makeover of the iconic and classic running shoe model Air Max 97 in the "Silver Bullet" colorway. The colorway is given a flair with addition of metallic hues and immediately catches the eye. The bold color scheme features silver, black and red hues.

After being previously released in 2022, the shoe is being restocked in 2023. A release date for the Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet.

However, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on July 22, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label's journey in the footwear industry started with the Moon Shoe, which was a running sneaker made by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman. The label slowly expanded and launched multiple other sneaker models to its range. However, one of the most popular running sneaker lineages is the Air Max.

The Air Max 1 kickstarted the journey of the shoe lineage in 1987, and a decade later, the line expanded with the Air Max 97 sneaker model. The shoe was designed by Christian Tresser, who took inspiration from the Japanese bullet train to capture an overall aesthetic of speed.

The sneaker model's profile with multiple line design has been one of the factors to win over the hearts of sneakerheads. The Nike site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"The Air Max 180 introduced 180 degrees of visible Air, followed by the Air Max 93 that brought the new technique of blow-moulding into the process. Thanks to the new technique, full-length, visible Air cushioning would finally become a reality four years later in the Air Max 97."

The site further explains Christian Tresser's inspiration:

"The nature of it was water dropping into a pond. The water would drop and radiate out to the Air unit."

The latest colorway to make an appearance is the Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet," which is one of the OG colorways. Tresser introduces the colorway as follows:

"With nods to a silver bullet train, the shoe's iconic Metallic Silver finish took inspiration from another unlikely source. "Mountain bike components and mountain bikes at the time had metal on metal finishes like aluminium and polished titanium."

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of mesh and leather material. The base of the shoe is mostly clad in a silver hue, which is accentuated with black and red accents. Details are added with the reflective strip and the varsity red hue added on the branding details, including swooshes.

The Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" sneakers are rumored to launch via Nike and select retailers on August 3, 2023, for $185.

