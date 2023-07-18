Nike Dunk Low "Graffiti" sneakers: Restock date, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to make waves within the sneaker industry with its iconic releases. The Swoosh label has been centrally focused on their beloved Dunk sneaker model and has continued to release multiple colorways upon the various iterations of the shoes. Now, the Swoosh label is continuing the trend by restocking the Dunk Low "Graffiti".

The Dunk Low silhouette has been one of the most frequently launched silhouette in rotation and its latest "Grafitti" colorway is being restocked after previously being launched in 2022. The shoe comes clad in multiple colors, that are eye-catching with a black hue acting as a base.

The Dunk Low "Graffiti" will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on July 27, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Graffiti" sneaker restock, which comes clad in multiple hues and features freehand patterns

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Graffiti" sneaker restock comes clad in multiple hues and features freehand patterns (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike launched the Dunk silhouette in 1985, as the beloved sneaker designer Peter Moore gave it an amazing design. The shoes were originally made for the basketball courts and athletes, however, soon they were appreciated for their chameleon nature and were given iterations by Skateboarding and lifestyle departments of the Swoosh label.

The original BTTYS (Be True to Your School) Dunk colorway series was one of the most successful sneaker lines and hence they gained popularity amongst the younger generation for the ultimate "collegiate" look. Moreover, the shoe became an affiliate of many college basketball teams with a low price point giving access to everyone.

Even after 38 years of the shoe being in rotation the shoe is desired by every sneakerhead and continues to make waves within the sneaker industry. The official Swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model and its current-day relevance in the sneaker field as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The upcoming colorway, Dunk Low "Graffiti" leaves behind the OG basketball vibe to add in a touch of streetwear look. The shoe was previously launched on May 1, 2022, and is being restocked to help sneakerheads express their true selves. The official Nike site introduces the sneaker colorway,

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with classic details and throwback hoops flair. The canvas underlays with freehand graffiti pattern bring you a truly one-of-a-kind look. Its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort."

The shoes feature one-of-a-kind graffiti graphics and comes clad in a "Black / Summit White / Red Orbit / Black" color scheme. The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of canvas material in a black undertone.

The black undertone is dressed with multiple colored patterns upon the overlays. More details are added with 3M profile swooshes, black laces, white midsoles, and black outsoles. Moreover, the pair will come packaged in a special customized shoe box. The Dunk Low "Graffiti" will be restocked on July 27, 2023, at a retail price of $110 via Nike and select retailers.