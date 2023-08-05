Kith x Adidas Samba Golf collection: Release date, price, and more details explored

Kith is back with Adidas again, and this time these two brands will be launching two exclusive versions of the Samba Golf sneaker model. Kith and Adidas have a long-standing partnership, and together they have released various successful sneakers highly coveted by sneakerheads. Just two months back, in May 2023, these two labels launched a unique summer collection with Adidas Samba, Superstar, and Campus 80s.

On August 7th, the Kith x Adidas Samba Golf collection will be released exclusively via Kith. The collection includes two pieces of Adidas Golf sneakers. Both pairs will be available via drawing on the Kith app. It is open and will end at 9 AM EST on August 7th. The brand will notify the winners at 10 AM EST on the same day. The price tag for each pair will be $130.

Kith x Adidas Samba Golf collection will arrive in two colorways White/Gum and White/Green

Kith x Adidas Samba Golf collection (Image via Kith)

Kith, which has generated attention with various Samba-related initiatives, including the famous "8th Street Samba" in partnership with Adidas Originals and Clarks, can be associated with part of Adidas Samba's current resurrection. Similarly, golf shoes are experiencing a moment, infiltrating cool circles previously reserved for virtually everything but golf apparel. Kith has revamped the golf edition of the Samba for a new release.

This partnership comes from Kith's recent reimagining of the Samba in May, showing the brand's underlying ethos of refined elegance. Like its previous streetwear version, the Samba Golf incorporates recognizable characteristics with a luxury and functional twist.

The upper is made of supple, premium leather and features a sturdy T-toe overlay. A breathable, comfortable sock lining and a spikeless rubber outsole guarantee optimal traction and an all-day play experience. The sneaker model will be offered in two sophisticated colorways: basic white and green with subtle white and gum colorways.

The Adidas Samba Golf sneakers have gained popularity in recent years. This shoe is a reimagined version of the iconic Adidas Samba, originally made famous on the soccer field. These Adidas Golf sneakers have been well-received by golfers for their stylish design and versatility. They feature a soft, 50 percent recycled upper with the classic Samba T-toe shape and three-stripe design.

Adidas introduced the sneaker model as,

"The celebrated adidas Samba comes to the golf course. Made for social rounds and casual days, these adidas Samba Golf Shoes combine heritage football style with course-ready details. The spikeless outsole and cushioned midsole complement a leather upper and set you up to roll from the course to the clubhouse and beyond without looking like you just played a round."

One of the critical features of the shoe is the spikeless outsole made from rubber that provides stability and traction, making it suitable for the golf course. They have gained popularity for their style, comfort, and performance on the golf course.

The Adidas Samba Golf sneaker has been highly coveted by sneakerheads for its iconic design, range of colors, and suitable quality materials. In addition to all these, brands like Kith have given the pair a premium upgrade, increasing the demand for the shoe. Fans can register for the shoe right now!