Adidas x Sporty and Rich Samba collection: Price and more details explored

Adidas is teaming up with the athleisure label Sporty and Rich, founded by Emily Oberg, to release a brand new collection of footwear featuring the classic Samba sneaker model. The collaboration will introduce a Spring/Summer take on the classic model, featuring three unique colorways.

This latest collaboration follows the release of Samba colorways by the duo in November 2022. The partnership celebrates the iconic sneaker model, which has been an integral part of the Three Stripes label's footwear collection for over 60 years.

The official release date for the collaborative Samba sneaker collection has yet to be announced by Adidas. However, according to media outlets Sole Retriever and House of Heat, the collection will be launched in Spring/Summer 2023 through Adidas' official e-commerce site, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Sporty and Rich 3-piece Samba sneaker collection, which comes clad in hues of blues

The upcoming Adidas x Sporty and Rich 3-piece Samba sneaker collection comes clad in hues of blues (Image via Adidas)

Following the termination of its long-standing partnership with Kanye West and his iconic Yeezy label, Adidas has experienced a decline in collaborative sales numbers. Despite continuing to collaborate with pop stars and fashion industry giants such as Beyonce's IVY PARK, Bad Bunny, Gucci, Pharrell Williams' Human Race, and more, the German label is currently facing challenges.

Adidas is determined to regain its momentum and is expanding its collaborative partnerships to create more buzz. After successful collaborations with Marimekko, Youth of Paris, and other brands, the sportswear giant is now rekindling its partnership with Sporty and Rich.

hionfashion @hionfashion NEW SPORTY & RICH X ADIDAS SAMBA TRIO NEW SPORTY & RICH X ADIDAS SAMBA TRIO https://t.co/MbYvc9m71X

Adidas is taking a significant step towards revitalizing its collaborative efforts by partnering with Sporty and Rich and revisiting its most iconic and memorable silhouette, the Samba.

With a history dating back nearly seven decades, the Samba sneaker model has evolved from a soccer shoe to become one of the top lifestyle shoes under the Three Stripes label. The collaboration between Adidas and Sporty and Rich will offer three distinct makeovers of the classic model, including the "Black/White," "Cream/Blue," and "Blue/Grey" color schemes.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a mix of premium tumbled leather and suede materials. The original DNA of the sneaker model is maintained with a simple construct, and the only major change is in the form of the iconic "SPORTY & RICH" lettering logo upon the midfoot in a gold-hued debossing.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Sporty & Rich x adidas Samba colorways for 2023 Sporty & Rich x adidas Samba colorways for 2023 💙 https://t.co/7FlH47lNcs

The base of the sneaker's uppers comes constructed in tumbled leather, while the overlays are wrapped upon the tumbled leather in a suede material. The suede panels are affixed upon the toe boxes and mudguards. The accenting shade is added upon the three stripes logo, heel tabs, and laces. The look is finished off with gum rubber sole unit and a semi-translucent finish of outsole.

The entire collaborative Samba sneaker collection will be released via Adidas, CONFIRMED, and select retailers in Spring / Summer 2023 for a retail price of $120. The collection will be released exclusively in men's sizes.

Poll : 0 votes