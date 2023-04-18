Adidas Samba Vegan x Disney "Mickey" sneaker pack: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is continuing its collaborative streak with the entertainment conglomerate and multinational media label, Walt Disney, to celebrate their 100th anniversary. Mass media company, Disney, was established in 1923 and marks its hundredth year in 2023.

To commemorate the occasion, the Three Stripes label is jumping on the opportunity and is releasing two brand-new makeovers of the Samba sneaker model. These Samba sneakers will come constructed out of vegan material, giving a nod to one of Disney's beloved characters, Mickey Mouse.

Both sneaker colorways are slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on April 27, 2023.

More about upcoming Adidas Samba Vegan x Disney "Mickey" sneaker pack

Upcoming Adidas Samba Vegan x Disney "Mickey" sneaker pack gives a nod to Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Walt Disney media franchise is one of the most loved labels for children. The label has been a proprietor of some of the greatest works of children's fiction. It has produced some of the greatest films, theme parks, merch, and iconic characters in over a century of its being.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the conglomerate is reuniting with their long-time partner and the equally beloved German sportswear giant Adidas to release two brand-new makeovers of the Samba sneaker model, made with a vegan property. The site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Your favorite mouse teams up with your favorite shoes. Who's that we're talking about? Why, Disney's Mickey Mouse and the adidas Samba of course. Aside from bringing style and fun to your feet, they're also joining forces in the effort to help end plastic waste."

The official Three Stripes label's site gives details of the collaborative sneaker pack:

"Mickey Mouse's hands on each shoe form a heart when right and left feet are side by side. Because we can accomplish anything if we just stick together. This product is made with animal-free ingredients to offer you a vegan option."

Both sneaker makeovers will be features with the motifs of Minnie and Mickey Mouse. The iconic Samba sneaker models eliminate use of any animal-based materials and are constructed in vegan-based material.

The vegan material was originally tooled for the soccer pitch and is now being added on the lifestyle sneakers. Both sneakers' upper comes clad in a "Cloud White" hue, which is placed on the leather lining, laces and the legendary suede toe boxes.

Each pair is added with an embellished tone and hue and is accented with a chosen hue, i.e. Black and Red. The Mickey Mouse pair is accented with black hue added on the tongue, which contrasts with the black mid-foot stripe.

Meanwhile, Minnie's pair is accented with red hue on the same embellishments, which is inspired by the tone of her red bow. Both characters' gloved hand are placed on the medial profile of the shoe to form a hand heart.

The collaborative sneaker pack is slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers for $100, starting from April 27, 2023.

