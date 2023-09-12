Adidas Originals x Craig Green Stan Smith FW23 collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with London-born and globally respected fashion designer Craig Green MBE to launch two brand new iterations of the iconic Stan Smith sneaker model. The dynamic duo's latest Stan Smith iteration will be released under the Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

The dynamic duo will release the CG Boost Stan and CG Split Stan iterations of the sneaker model. Both sneakers disrupt the common Adidas icon with their creative constructions and imaginative materials. The shoe comes in neutral colorways, including white, black, brown, and silver.

The Adidas Originals x Craig Green CG Boost Stan and CG Split Stan sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on September 14, 2023.

The Adidas Originals x Craig Green Stan Smith FW23 sneakers feature CG Boost Stan and CG Split Stan iterations

Adidas Originals x Craig Green Stan Smith FW23 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Craig Green is one of the well-known designers whose work expresses functionality and freedom of expression. The London-born designer founded his eponymous label after finishing his master's in fashion at Central Saint Martins in London. His designs are mostly rooted in functionality, which connects with deeply rooted emotions.

Now, the designer is connecting with the German label to launch six brand new Stan Smith iterations. The latest and upcoming Craig Green Stan Smith iterations were originally introduced during the German label's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show at Paris Fashion Week FW23. The official press release introduces the collection as,

"Adidas Originals and Craig Green return to present two takes on the iconic Stan Smith shoe: the CG BOOST STAN and the CG SPLIT STAN. Relentlessly progressive in approach, each innovative silhouette takes the Trefoil’s inimitable DNA and reimagines it."

Expand Tweet

First on the list is the CG Split Stan, which comes iterated in a disrupted cut-in-half form. The shoe respectfully slices the heralded German label's icon as it adds a small middle rubber protrusion in between the medial and lateral profiles. The shoes mix of leather and rubber makes them unique and eye-catching.

The sneaker is slated to be released in three new monochromatic colorways, i.e., white, black, and khaki.

The second iteration of the collection is CG Boost Stan, which bridges the iconography from the German sportswear giant's archives and its present with a touch of futuristic detail. The shoe's upper is die-cut throughout the base, which gives it a crater aesthetic.

Expand Tweet

More details are added with the iconic three stropes perforations, the "Stan Smith" branding logos printed upon the tongues, and the beloved Trefoil branding printed upon the heel tabs. The look is finished off with the rubber midsoles and foxing, which are constructed entirely out of BOOST material.

The CG Boost Stan sneaker model is slated to be released in three colorways: white, black, and silver. Both the new iterations were showcased by longtime collaborator Dan Tobin Smith.

Both iterations are exceptional, as the CG Boost Stan is given high textural quality, while the CG Split Stan is given dynamic lines. Both iterations of Stan Smith are slated to be released on September 14, 2023, via Adidas and select retailer sites.