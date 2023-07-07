Craig Green x Adidas Stan Smith Boost shoes: Everything we know so far  

Craig Green and Adidas joined forces once more to produce an eye-catching new version of an iconic model. Green is pushing the boundaries of footwear invention once again with a futuristic interpretation of the Adidas Stan Smith.

The legendary silhouette receives an incredible transformation, almost entirely made of BOOST padding. The ingenious idea behind this outlandish design is its audacity in combining the classic design of the Stan Smith with the current cushioning power of Boost.

Although the brands haven't disclosed any official release details as of yet, some reports suggest that they will be released later in 2023. These pairs will be sold through Adidas' physical and online stores, along with a slew of other connected retail partners. Interested readers will have to stick around for the confirmed pricing information as well.

Craig Green x Adidas Stan Smith Boost shoes are covered in white hues all over

The German athletic wear company Adidas is no stranger to Craig Green collaborations. In the past, the duo has come together for several releases, including the unusual makeovers of popular silhouettes, including Stan Smith and Superstar. In 2023, they teamed up for another innovative revamp of the former shoe design. The early images of the joint sneaker were recently unveiled by sneaker insider, @kicksdong.

The use of Boost technology on the upper gives the sneaker an unrivaled appearance and experience. Its velvety and cuddly surface offers great support and padding, along with amazing comfort. Perforated Three Stripes on the exterior improve ventilation, and tonal labeling appears on the tongues, heels, and insoles.

The lateral midsole patch prominently shows "Craig Green," adding an original twist to the overall appearance. The Boost midsole is set on a White rubber outer sole unit to complete the look.

Keep a lookout for the highly anticipated Craig Green x Adidas Stan Smith Boost sneakers, which will be available soon. If readers wish to avoid missing out on the newest iteration, they may sign up for instant notifications on the footwear company's website.

Craig Green has won many awards, including Emerging Menswear Designer at the British Fashion Awards

Craig Green was named British Menswear Designer at the Fashion Awards for 2016, 2017, and 2018, as well as Menswear Guest Designer during Pitti Uomo 94 in 2018, and Emerging Menswear Designer at the British Fashion Awards for 2014.

Craig Green MBE, a London-born designer, launched his own line in 2012, soon after graduation from Central Saint Martins' Fashion Masters programme. He has subsequently carved out a special place among the business's most inventive talents, earning critical as well as financial success on an international scale.

Green's cult-like catwalk processions, which explore notions of homogeneity and practicality, have grown into an eagerly anticipated feature on the menswear calendar.

Though his collections are noted for their dramatic and intensely emotional qualities, they have their roots in the ongoing creation of simple yet carefully studied iconic items such as the Worker Jacket.

Green's distinct ability to offer depth amid spectacle has won the brand a devoted following in some of the globe's most prominent boutiques as well as department stores. Green's work is also relevant in broader creative circles.

