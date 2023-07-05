Adidas has just launched its newly designed X CRAZYFAST football boot pack, which is designed for speed. They are specifically developed to improve game quickness in all aspects. These boots are offered in varying size options featuring a White/Black/Lucid Lemon color palette.

The Adidas X CRAZYFAST football boot pack was made public on July 4, 2023. These boots are offered with retail price tags ranging from $70 to $300 per pair. Fans and other curious buyers can visit the brand's online stores as well as a few other select physical locations.

Adidas X CRAZYFAST boots are dressed in white, black, and lucid lemon hues

Here's an on-foot look of the boot featuring Messi and Salah (Image via Adidas)

On July 4, Adidas unveiled X CRAZYFAST, the brand's newest innovation boot offering packed with 'AERO' advancements designed for gaining speed in all phases of the match. The new boots are available in three distinctive styles: "P+," "P1 Laced," and "P1 Laceless," and deliver unparalleled speed-focused tech to players at all stages of the game.

The highest-performance laced P+ is their lightest variant for optimal speed for in-stadium athletes, such as those participating in this year's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, reflecting the utmost degree of inventiveness for those at the top of their game.

Mahsa Aryan, Global Category Director at Adidas Football Footwear, commented on the updated football boot lineup, saying:

“The modern game is centred around speed and quickness to win the ball against your opponent. Players must think fast, and react even faster, which leaves no time for distractions. The X franchise, and everything it offers, has therefore become increasingly important considering the modernisation and increase in speed of football played today."

The P+ model is joined by the X CRAZYFAST laced as well as laceless P1 variants, both of which offer lightweight, sophisticated technologies suited to footballers of different abilities and at various price points.

The X CRAZYFAST model's star is an upgrade to Adidas' revolutionary SPEEDFRAME sole plate design. The former carbon design has been replaced with an entirely novel AEROPLATE insert, which makes the whole plate 5g lighter.

This version improves ease and agility while keeping the same design elements for propulsion as well as dynamic motion, with the stud arrangement optimized for grip during quick acceleration.

Both 'P1' versions feature the AEROCAGE invention, which is an engineered liner developed to provide optimal stability and assistance by holding the mid-foot, as well as the AEROPACITY SPEEDSKIN, which is a single-layer ventilated mono mesh that delivers ease all through the foot plus provides a second skin experience.

Both P1 versions have a PRIMEKNIT collar that provides athletes with natural foot-hugging security along with optimal direct ball connection, with laceless and laced choices for more customization.

The P+ takes the traditional P1 choices to a higher degree of innovation, with a super light-weight top made of single-layer AEROPACITY SPEEDSKIN+ shaped to the straightforward AEROCAGE+, both of which have been optimized to be lightweight while maintaining stability and support at rapid speeds. The P+ features a sliding tongue and superlight laces to assist hold the foot in place.

All X CRAZYFAST versions feature no virgin polyester as a result of Adidas' ongoing efforts to reduce plastic waste. The carbon footprint of the X CRAZYFAST P+ is 15% lower than that of its predecessor, the X SPEEDPORTAL P+ edition.

The P+ will be sported by some of the top female footballers at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, which will be its first big competition debut on the pitch.

Don't forget to cop these boots before they sell out at the aforementioned locations.

