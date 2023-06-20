Nike Tiempo Legend 10 and "United Pack" boots: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Nike has debuted the United Pack colorway, along with the new Nike Tiempo Legend 10, before the upcoming summer Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The United Pack colorway portrays a "new dawn" through the integration of gradient sunrise tones that transition from warm to cold. The shine and depth of each color model contribute to nothing but striking movements on the pitch.
The United Pack colorway will be seen on the recently released Phantom Luna, Air Zoom Mercurial, and Phantom GX, and the brand's most recent release, the Tiempo Legend 10.
The all-new Nike Tiempo Legend 10 and the complete United Pack will tentatively debut on July 8, 2023, as stated by the brand's press release. These boots will be sold via the online as well as offline stores of Nike and its associated retail shops.
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 and the complete "United Pack" is inspired by new day and new dawn theme
Nike contributes to the future of athletes and sports by delivering game-changing innovations and inspirational fresh hues when it counts the most. A fresh colorway and a completely novel Nike Tiempo Legend 10 were revealed before summer's global championship that is being held in Australia and New Zealand.
The biggest sporting event of the summer heralds a new day and new dawn for women's sports. The Nike United Pack colorway has been driven by and honors a new dawn in Her game.
Tiempo Legend 10 introduces one of Nike's latest material advancements, FlyTouch Plus, underlining the company's culture of innovation. FlyTouch Plus is a patented synthetic leather that is light, soft, and robust, offering athletes greater control over the ball wherever they need it the most.
FlyTouch Plus also contributes to the Tiempo Legend being the lightest Tiempo to date. It is also 55% less water-retentive than prior generations, allowing the boot to conform to the athlete's foot and preserve its shape over the course of time. FlyTouch Plus also offers a gripping feel that provides players with a consistent grip on the ball whether the pitch is dry or wet.
FlyTouch Plus unlocks new performance bonuses in the Tiempo series for those athletes who are focused regulated, and technical. While the Tiempo Legend 10 brings new design elements, the boot also preserves tried-and-true Tiempo attributes. The Nike Tiempo Legend 10 boasts the Tiempo franchise's iconic, smooth tread pattern.
To help the environment, a complete Nike football boot structure — from the entry-level pricing point to the apex product offering — is developed with at least 20% recycled content by weight for the first time.
Collin Eder, Senior Director of Nike Football Footwear, elaborates on the new football boot design and its inspiration, saying,
“As we strive to redefine the future of athletes and sport, we are always pushing the limits to provide athletes with pinnacle innovations,”
He continues by saying:
"The introduction of the Tiempo Legend 10 will give athletes all over the world access to the Tiempo they know and love, but with better fit, comfort and touch on the ball, thanks to the new FlyTouch Plus material innovation."
The upcoming Nike Tiempo Legend 10 and United Pack of football boots will be available in the coming weeks. They can sign up on the brand's website for timely alerts on their release.