Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 “Bright Mandarin Opti Yellow” Shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

With its adaptable style and comfort, the Nike Ja 1 design has captured the attention of sneakerheads worldwide. Although the creator of the design recently received a 25-game ban from the NBA, Nike is still supporting Morant and releasing several vibrant colors. The most recent addition to the fall/holiday range is a "Bright Mandarin Opti Yellow" that is only available to students in elementary schools.

The Nike Ja 1 "Bright Mandarin Opti Yellow" shoes may be of interest if one is seeking for a pair of trainers that will help their child stand out this fall season. These are Ja Morant's first Nike signature shoe, and they will go on sale on August 12, 2023, as per sneaker media outlets like Sneaker News and Sole Retriever. Each pair will sell for $90 at retail in grade school sizing options at Nike's online stores and its affiliated retail partners.

Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 Bright Mandarin Opti Yellow shoes are complimented with speckled sole units

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Ja 1 is a basketball sneaker captures Morant's active and powerful playstyle on the court. The upper is made of a combination of mesh, leather, and TPU materials, offering assistance, longevity, and aeration. In addition, the shoe sports a rubber outsole with a multifaceted gripping pattern for the best grip. Plus, a foam midsole with a Zoom Air component is present in the forefoot for adaptive cushioning.

On their website, the Swoosh company emphasized their collaboration with the determined player, saying:

"Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style.”

The newly designed Nike Ja 1's kid-exclusive colorway features a bright color palette with additional accents on the swoosh. A mesh foundation layer with a light orange hue is surrounded by a burnt orange leather mudguard. Moreover, the leather areas next to the eyestays, tongue, as well as heel tab are brightened by various orange tones.

The insole features a kid-friendly image, as well as the tongue flap and heel counter prominently display the Blue Ja logo. The black and yellow swoosh is the most remarkable aspect of the design because it highlights the shoe's elaborate pattern. A black midsole with yellow dot accents is found underneath, and a blue outer sole unit completes the look.

According to the Nike blog, Ja Morant's special logo was influenced by the following:

"Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized “JA” sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

The Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Bright Mandarin Opti Yellow" hue will be launched in the near future, so sneaker enthusiasts should keep an eye out for it. They can download the SNKRS app or register on the Nike website to receive prompt alerts when the shoe goes on sale if they don't want to miss the release of this particular variant.

