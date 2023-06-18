Nike Air Force 1 Low “X’s and O’s” shoes: Everything we know so far 

Beaverton’s activewear juggernaut is preparing for the debut of another new Nike Air Force 1 rendition, which is accentuated with snakeskin panels all over. The new Nike Air Force 1 Low variant is anticipated to enter the footwear market in the next few weeks of this year.

Although the confirmed drop dates of these sneakers are kept under wraps by the brand, these shoes will be offered via the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the brand’s SNKRS app, and some of its associated retailers. Stick around for the pricing details for the pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes are embellished with snakeskin overlays

Here's another look at the upcoming low-top shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Force 1 Low's enduring allure cannot be disputed when considering the superiority and historical importance of premium sporting brand shoes. The AF 1, a key component of footwear culture since its inception in 1982, has always served as an open canvas for novel concepts due to its simple yet adaptable form. The stylish variations and shades of the design sell out quickly, whether it is a collaboration launch or a wide release.

The Air Force 1 sneaker's style has developed over time, based on the shoe company's website:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the uppers of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied,” it continues.

It's been nearly seven months since the Swoosh label combined its lifestyle roots with the brand's on-court roster, with the "Just Do It" series last winter infusing everything from the Cosmic Unity 2 to the Nike Blazer. Following the unexpected arrival of a neon green tongue tab on top of the Nike Zoom G.T. Cut 2 in May, the Nike Air Force 1's newly unveiled matching motif signifies the brand's next thematic collection of footwear.

Inspired by the technical elements found across the game of basketball, an X's and O's neon/black tongue tab ties the design to its Zoom Air padded counterpart. A strong "Sail" treatment wraps around the flat leather top, while netted trim ascribed to the mid-foot panel as well as the heel tab produces the sensation of a perfect swish.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Netted panels and an X's and O's logo bring hoop themes to the Nike Air Force 1 Low Netted panels and an X's and O's logo bring hoop themes to the Nike Air Force 1 Low 🏀 https://t.co/zKPQbgx47O

More on-court finishes can be seen throughout the pebble grain grayscale Swooshes, which are supposed to resemble the bumpy feel of a basketball. A rare orange accent is also embroidered within the midsole, contributing to the mysticism of the pair's hoops, whereas a golden metallic dubrae incorporates a complementing palette to the upper's blank canvas.

Sneaker enthusiasts should keep a lookout for the Nike AF1 Low "X's and O's" sporting sneaker, which is expected to release soon. If you want to prevent missing out, sign up on Nike's main webpage or install the SNKRS app to receive quick updates when a specific model becomes available.

