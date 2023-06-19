Nike Air Max 270 "Australia" shoes: Everything we know so far

The sportswear behemoth Nike is recognized as a footwear mastermind for developing some of the most widely recognized sneaker models. Known for its Dunks, Air Force 1, Air Max, and Air Jordan sneaker lines, the Swoosh brand's Air Max shoe family is among the most renowned of them.

Currently, the Swoosh is making preparations for the launch of the fresh "Australia" variant of the Air Max 270 silhouette. Although the release date and pricing details of the upcoming sneaker are currently kept under wraps by the manufacturer, these pairs will be sold by Nike online as well as by a few associated retail partners.

Nike Air Max 270 "Australia" shoes are covered in subtle tones of beige and pink hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Sportswear division produced the Nike Air Max 270 as a casual sneaker. In February 2018, the silhouette made its formal entrance. The Air Max 180 from 1991 served as inspiration for the upper half of this shoe, which is primarily made of mesh. Additionally, the stretch bootie design gives wearers a close-fitting fit.

Since its inception, the Sportswear model has emerged in a wide variety of eye-catching colorways. This has single-handedly elevated it to the position of the most prolific sneaker within the Nike family. The brand most recently unveiled the new "Australia" hue.

The origin and background story of the iconic Nike Air Max line are highlighted on the Swoosh's website as,

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning."

This most recent version of the Air Max 270 perfectly represents an optimal harmony between neutral hues and vibrant hues. Sail mesh uppers on the sneaker's foundation offer a creamy, dreamy backdrop for the other colors to bounce on. The light tan overlays, liners, and heel coverings are reminiscent of Australia's sandy beaches. Midsoles are lightly tinted pink, soft like a Sydney sunset.

Following this, the shoe makes a lovely turn into the world of color, adding lavender accents to pay homage to the beautiful lavender blooms in the country. These purple accents adorn the eyestays, heel pull, and small forefoot Swoosh, giving the pattern a bubbly charm.

Without a few tributes to the wonderful country, the tribute to Australia wouldn't be complete. Anyone who looks inside will see a unique Nike Australia image on the insoles as well as a large "AU" lettering on the heels. Gum rubber outsoles complete the design, making sure that your feet not only look fantastic but also feel anchored.

Watch out for the freshly revealed Air Max 270 "Australia" shoes, which go on sale in the next few weeks. Those who are worried about missing the debut can download the SNKRS app and log in to the official Swoosh website to get regular updates about it.

In addition to the aforementioned Air Max 270 "Australia" shoes, the Swoosh has dressed some other of its iconic silhouettes in a similar "Australia" themed ensemble. Popular models like Dunk Low and Air Max 90 were also presented in similar color schemes a few days ago.

The Dunk Low is priced at $110 USD and will be launched on September 20, 2023. The details of Air Max 90, on the other hand, are currently kept under wraps. Both shoes are anticipated to be sold via the shoe label, its SNKRS app, and some other partnering retailers.

Poll : 0 votes