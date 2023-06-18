Nike Dunk Low "Hemp/Suede" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

When it comes to releasing the Nike Dunk sneaker model in numerous color schemes, the Beaverton-based sportswear titan has been proactive. Iterations of the SB model, the OG model, the Remastered model, and other models have all been released by the label in 2023. The Dunk Low "Hemp/Suede," which replaces the traditional leather overlays with the eponymous hemp and suede, is the most recent shoe makeover to surface.

According to reliable sneaker news source House of Heat and other pages, the next Nike Dunk Low "Hemp/Suede" colorway will hit the footwear market in the upcoming weeks of 2023. Each pair of these sneakers will be available for a fixed price of $110 USD.

These pairs will be available to Dunkheads and other interested buyers through Nike's physical and online stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other related retail stores.

Nike Dunk Low "Hemp/Suede" shoes are offered with a netted market bag

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers and shopping bag (Image via Sportskeeda)

Peter Moore, a seasoned sneaker designer for Nike, created the Dunk shoe for basketball players. This sneaker was initially released in 1985 by the Swoosh brand as a basketball shoe, but its versatility was ultimately shown by its acceptance by various sub-labels, including skateboarding, lifestyle, and others.

The shoe was then re-released in a variety of styles throughout the following years, such as the SB Dunk in 2002, the Remastered Dunk, the EMB Dunk, and numerous other variants from the Swoosh label's skateboarding and lifestyle division.

stupidDOPE.com @stupidDOPE



The post Nike… #Latest #hempuppers dlvr.it/Sqq8Tf Nike continues to push the boundaries of sneaker design with its latest release, the Nike Dunk Low, featuring a departure from its traditional leather build. This upcoming iteration showcases hemp…The post Nike… #FashionStyle Nike continues to push the boundaries of sneaker design with its latest release, the Nike Dunk Low, featuring a departure from its traditional leather build. This upcoming iteration showcases hemp… The post Nike… #FashionStyle #Latest #hempuppers dlvr.it/Sqq8Tf https://t.co/PrwAE4Y33h

The Nike Dunks' roots and subsequent growth are chronicled on the company's website, which reads:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

This daring Nike Dunk Low deviates from the traditional leather-dominated structure. A harmonious arrangement of pistachio-hued suede accents provides a nearly irresistible attraction here. The delicate embroidery on the hemp foundation layer as well as the tongue flap, swathed in beautiful cream colors, is where the artistry truly shines.

The color scheme is similar to that of an exquisite gelato selection. The vanilla-scented laces are the icing on the cake, while faded yellow makes a cameo on the mid-foot Swooshes as well as tongue tabs, evoking a scoop of lemon sorbet.

A clean white midsole gives an immaculate touch, allowing the upper's gentle hues to stand out, while chocolate brown shades cover the heel tab and tread, conjuring impressions of decadent cocoa.

As if the variety of textures and colors weren't enough, Nike has included a wonderful surprise: a netted market bag in the package.

Shoe lovers should keep a watch out for the Nike Dunk Low "Hemp/Suede" color, which will be released in the coming months. If they don't want to miss out on the launch of this specific version, they can sign up on the Nike website or get the SNKRS app to receive quick alerts when the sneaker becomes available.

Poll : 0 votes