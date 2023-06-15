Nike Dunk Low "Lava Dunk" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Nike has been updating its Dunk sneaker model over the first half of 2023. Numerous variations of the Dunk have been produced by the label, including High, Mid, Low, SB Dunk, Remastered, and others. The Swoosh label has now given the Dunk Low a "Lava Dunk" revamp in an attempt to broaden the selection. The entire shoe is now wrapped up in a Light Bone/Safety Orange-Laser Orange-Total Orange color palette.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Lava Dunk" colorway is all set to enter the footwear scene on September 15, 2023, as reported by the trusted sneaker news outlet Sole Retriever. These shoes will be dropped in women's exclusive sizing options at a price of $120 for each pair.

Dunkheads and other curious purchasers can find these pairs on the physical as well as the online stores of Nike, the brand's SNKRS app, and a few other associated retail shops.

Nike Dunk Low "Lava Dunk" shoes feature textured swooshes on the sides

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk sneaker style was created for basketball players by Nike's seasoned sneaker designer, Peter Moore. The shoe was initially released in 1985 by the Swoosh brand as a basketball footwear, but its versatility was eventually shown by its acceptance by various sub-labels, including skateboarding, lifestyle, and others.

The sneaker was then re-released in various styles throughout the following years, such as the SB Dunk in 2002, the Remastered Dunk, the EMB Dunk, and numerous other variants from the Swoosh's different divisions.

On the company's website, the historical details regarding the beginnings and development of the Nike Dunk collection is mentioned, which says:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

Take a closer look at the insoles of the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The description further reveals how the creativity of the subculture led to the production of various other colorways over the years.

"Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Nike will soon debut a brand-new Dunk Low model with distinctive cracked leather styling. A two-toned, all-leather sneaker that is reminiscent of the classic "Syracuse" hue is the Nike Dunk Low "Lava Dunk."

The mudguard and eyestays, as well as the rear heel reinforcements all feature orange cracked leather elements, and the "cracked" logo on the tongue tag of the Nike-branded shoe is complemented with a tonal orange lace set. On the other hand, the toe box, quarter panel, and collar area are mostly made of tumbled leather with a sail shade. The heel tab and the Swoosh on the side of the shoe both have a broken appearance.

Additionally, the orange hue is available for the insole as well as sockliner, the latter of which has a cracked image embossed on top. All of this rests atop an orange rubber outer sole unit with shattered designs and a sail Dunk midsole.

In the upcoming months, the Nike Dunk Low "Lava Dunk" colorway will be released, so sneakerheads should keep a look out for it. If they don't want to miss the release of this specific rendition, register on the Nike website or download the SNKRS app to receive immediate updates when the shoe goes on sale.

Poll : 0 votes