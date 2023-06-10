CLOT x Nike Dunk Low "Cork" shoes: Everything we know so far 

CLOT, the legendary streetwear label created by Edison Chen and Kevin Poon, has been working on the Nike Dunk Low once more. The recently teased Nike Dunk Low "Cork" colorway came following the former's three-way collaboration announcement with Nike and Fragment on a silk-covered Dunk Low and an independent collection of Cortez hues.

The latest makeover of the Dunk Low, dubbed “Cork,” will be wrapped up in a Natural/Flax-Coconut Milk-Baroque Brown palette.

The CLOT x Nike Dunk Low "Cork" colorway is expected to hit Juice Store, Nike, and select retailers both online and in-store in June. Meanwhile, CLOT's Juice Store has also announced an undisclosed shoe for its 20th anniversary, with just 250 pairs available in a worldwide raffle from June 1 to July 31. Winners will be informed on August 14.

CLOT x Nike Dunk Low “Cork” shoes celebrate 20 years of the streetwear label

Here's a detailed look at the heels of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

Since the very start of 2023, CLOT has been on fire, as the Hong Kong-based company has worked hand in hand with a variety of businesses to commemorate its 20th year of operation.

We've already witnessed the Kung-Fu-inspired CLOT x Swoosh Cortez sneaker pack in the recent months of 2023. This pack featured three colorways of the Cortez shoe in a "Yin-Yang", a Bruce Lee-inspired "Black Varsity Maize", and in a popular “Forrest Gump” color scheme. But it looks that there are still more CLOT and Swoosh partnerships in the works.

Edison Chen’s streetwear label intends to incorporate elements of the Eastern hemisphere into another Nike Dunk Low iteration, which will be covered in “Cork” ensemble. The latest collab surfaced following the official announcement of a Fragment design x CLOT x Nike Dunk Low colorway that is ready for release on June 14.

The Nike Dunks' origins and evolution are given prominence on the company's web page, which states:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

While the specific colour positioning as well as material composition for the CLOT x Nike Dunk Low SP "Multi-Color" have not been revealed, we do have the official colour scheme for each and an image of the "Cork" combination.

This pair has a cork-like top in a rustic flax colour. CLOT's 20th milestone is commemorated on the heel with the words "2003" and "2023" on the left and right shoe, respectively.

More tributes to this celebration are anticipated to appear on the insole as well as package of the pairing, though we have yet to see any official images of this. CLOT trademarks appear on the medial heel covering, just below the detachable Swoosh.

This "Cork" pair is finished off with a sail midsole as well as a brown outer sole unit.

Make a note of the upcoming CLOT x Nike Dunk Low "Cork" shoes, which will become available in the days to come. If you don't want to miss out on the current version, sign up on the Nike web page or download the SNKRS app for fast updates as soon as the sneaker becomes available.

