Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low “Olive” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike's collaborations with musicians like Travis Scott are well-known for benefiting the two sides. The association increases the fame of the hip-hop artists, while Nike earns from being linked with rappers who are thought to have influenced pop culture. As a result, Travis Scott's collaboration with the Swoosh label has made waves in the sneaker business.

The image of the rumored Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low “Olive” shoes was recently shared by Kicks on Fire. Although the official word on this collaborative sneaker launch is still awaited for confirmation, these sneakers will be offered via the online and the physical outlets of the partnering labels and their associated Nike SB retail shops. The pairs are expected to be offered with a fixed price tag of 140 USD per pair.

Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low “Olive” shoes will be combined with sail underlays

Take a closer look at the anticipated shoes (Image via Instagram/@kicksonfire)

Nike has worked with many hip-hop musicians over the years, including DJ Khaled, Drake, Travis Scott, and Eminem, to effortlessly combine the music, sports, and fashion. These partnerships have always had a big impact on sneaker lifestyle and culture, with adherents imitating their favorite artists' sartorial choices. Travis Scott's Nike collaboration sneaker styles have been among the most outstanding of all time, with considerable demand and resale pricing.

The rap artist and Nike have collaborated on a number of trainers, including the Air Force 1, Dunk, Air Trainer 1, Air Max 1, and SB Dunk. According to the prominent sneaker media outlet Kicks On Fire, the business is aiming to release its unique take on the Swoosh's Nike SB Dunk Low model in "Olive" makeup.

The latest announcement follows rumors of a restock of the duo's highly sought-after Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low "Cactus Jack" sneakers, which were initially released in 2020.

The official web page of the Swoosh label describes the history and backstory of its distinctive skateboarding silhouette, stating:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

It further continues:

"Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

As revealed by the shoe’s early image, the underlays of the sneaker will be painted in sail hues with the eponymous Olive overlays sitting on top. Here, the base seems to be composed of premium fabrics with Olive suede panels all over. Additionally, the suede overlays cover the mudguards, eyestays, lateral surfaces, and heel counters.

The tongue flaps are made using white elements that are embellished with characteristic branding tags painted in olive green hues. Lastly, rounding off the joint shoes are the crisp white midsoles that are perfectly united with the gum brown outer sole units.

Be on the lookout for the anticipated Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low “Olive” shoes that are expected later this year. Scott’s fans and other curious buyers can easily sign up on the Swoosh’s official web page or get the SNKRS app for instant updates on the release information of the stated joint sneakers.

