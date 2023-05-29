Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low "Cactus Jack" sneakers: Restock and more details explored

Nike's collaborations with rappers such as Travis Scott famously benefit both parties. The hip-hop artists gain more fame from the partnership, while Nike profits from being associated with rappers who are considered to dominate pop culture. As such, Travis Scott's collaborative with the Swoosh label has continued to make waves within the sneaker industry.

In the latest news from the dynamic duo, the recenr offering won't be a new design but rather a restock of the highly hyped and loved sneaker makeover - the SB Dunk Low "Cactus Jack." Having being released in 2020, the pair has been enjoying a high reselling price due to its popularity, and for those who can't afford to buy them in after market, the Swoosh label will be giving sneakerheads a chance to purchase them again.

An official restock date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, media outlets such as Sneaker Bar Detroit and Sneaker News have reported that the pair will be restocked in Septemeber 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike SB, SNKRS app, and select retailers.

The upcoming Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low "Cactus Jack" sneakers were originally released in 2020

The upcoming Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low "Cactus Jack" sneakers were originally released in 2020 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the years, Nike has collaborated with multiple hip-hop artists like DJ Khaled, Drake, Travis Scott, and Eminem to seamlessly blend music, sports, and streetwear worlds.

These collaborations have always had a significant impact on sneaker culture, with fans emulating the fashion choices of their favorite artists. Travis Scott's collaborative sneaker models with Nike have been a few of the most successful offerings of all time, with high demand and resale prices.

Kikikickz @kikikickz Des insiders avancent que la paire fera l'objet d'un réassort au mois de septembre, pour accompagner la release de l'album Utopia de La Flame. Stay tuned ! Vers un restock de la Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk LowDes insiders avancent que la paire fera l'objet d'un réassort au mois de septembre, pour accompagner la release de l'album Utopia de La Flame. Stay tuned ! Vers un restock de la Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low 💥 Des insiders avancent que la paire fera l'objet d'un réassort au mois de septembre, pour accompagner la release de l'album Utopia de La Flame. Stay tuned ! https://t.co/RJ8RI6NOWp

The rapper and the brand have worked upon many sneakers, including Air Force 1, Dunk, Air Trainer 1, Air Max 1, and the SB Dunk. Now, the company is bringing back the highly demanded Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low "Cactus Jack" sneakers once again, which will be a restock from 2020.

The official Nike SB site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Having collaborated on several silhouettes with Nike in the past, it was only a matter of time before we got together and made a pair of SB Dunks. Khaki-toned uppers with deep navy canvas overlays wrapped in bandana patterns, followed by mismatching black and pink Swoosh logos, and tartan plaid decorations injected into the mid-foot panels."

It further continues:

"The canvas tears away to reveal woodsy-style camo patterns that have been present in other Travis Scott Nike collabs. Rope-style laces run up to a thick tongue emblazoned with a label that nods to his burgeoning Cactus Jack label."

The classic SB Dunk Low model comes in a Black Parachute Beige/Petra Brown color scheme. The upper of the shoe is mostly covered in a khaki hue at the base, which accentuates the perforated toe boxes and mid-panels. The khaki base is overlaid with deep navy-hued canvas material.

The most prominent feature of the collaborative SB Dunk Low is that the overlaid deep navy-hued panels are further adorned with bandana patterns. Another prominent detail is added with mismatching pink and black Travis Scott's signature reversed profile swooshes on the sides. Lastly, rhe sneakers flaunt tartan plaid patterns that are emblazoned on the mid-foot panels.

After originally being released on February 29, 2020, for a retail price of $150, the shoe will now resell for $1800 on StockX after it is restocked in September of this year.

Poll : 0 votes