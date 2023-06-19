Leo Baker x Nike SB React Leo “Cacao Wow” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Oregon-based athletic giant Nike has collaborated with legendary skater Leo Baker to unveil a newly designed distinctive silhouette, named Nike SB React Leo. The official photos of the sneaker's “Cacao Wow" colorway were recently unveiled; additionally, the sneaker brand will be selling numerous color choices of the style in the following weeks, as per early reports. The new “Cacao Wow” colorway will be wrapped up in a Cacao Wow/Black-Cacao Wow-Earth-Black-Gum Dark Brown color scheme.

The all-new Leo Baker x Nike SB React Leo sneakers will reach the market sometime in the coming weeks, as stated by popular sneaker media outlet Sneaker News. Each pair of these skate-friendly shoes will be priced at $95 USD.

Fans and other interested consumers can find these sneakers on Nike's online and offline stores, as well as affiliated Nike SB retailers.

Leo Baker x Nike SB React Leo “Cacao Wow” shoes are complimented with bold black hues

Nike SB has long been a forerunner in terms of creative liberty in addition to inclusivity at the Swoosh, enabling individuals from every sphere of life to create sneakers and colorways that provide more than just a great on-foot aesthetic, such as FroSkate and Why So Sad? Leo Baker, one of Nike SB's team riders, now has his own individual silhouette, the Nike SB React Leo.

Nike SB has revealed the React Leo as the brand's newest trademark sneaker, which will be available in the coming months. Baker has based his initial silhouette on the preferred Swoosh design, the Nike SB Bruin High.

tensolesdown @tensolesdown Leo Baker’s Signature #NikeSB Shoe Comes In Cacao Wow: As #NikeSB ’s latest signature rider, Leo Baker is bringing a fresh batch of colorways to their recently unveiled Nike SB React Leo such as this “Cacao Wow” treated ensemble. Introduced via a crisp white… Follow @tensolesdown Leo Baker’s Signature #NikeSB Shoe Comes In Cacao Wow: As #NikeSB’s latest signature rider, Leo Baker is bringing a fresh batch of colorways to their recently unveiled Nike SB React Leo such as this “Cacao Wow” treated ensemble. Introduced via a crisp white… Follow @tensolesdown https://t.co/PVbF2LBbq1

For the unfamiliar, Nike SB and Leo Baker previously presented their signature skate shoe in an inaugural “White/Black” color combination. Now, the recently revealed second “Cacao Wow” color blocking will cover the shoe in luscious chocolate brown ensemble.

The rich brown color is used throughout, from the tumbled leather heel and suede reinforcements to the "Leo" monogram pattern that occupies the mid-foot panel.

The two-toned model has pitch-dark variations along its laces, Swoosh, tongue lining, along with speckled canvas sole unit underneath, as well as simplistic Leo Baker marking on the tongue tab and insoles.

Baker, who is Nike SB's only transgender skater, has constantly used his skilled skating platform to stand up for the LGBTQIA community, something the company is deeply committed to. Apart from skateboarding, Baker has also worked in the arts, appearing in the Netflix special Stay On Board.

Expect to see the highly promised Leo Baker x Nike SB React Leo "Cacao Wow" sneakers in the coming days. If you are worried about missing out on the latest edition, sign up for Nike's fast notifications to be notified when the shoe becomes available.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Leo Baker is the next Nike SB signature athlete to get their own skate shoe Leo Baker is the next Nike SB signature athlete to get their own skate shoe 👏 https://t.co/cSrN7djGOB

In addition to the aforementioned “Cacao Wow” rendition, the Swoosh label will also introduce many other colorways of the signature Nike SB React Leo silhouette, including “White Black," "Black White," "Black Electro Orange," and "White Midnight Navy," all of which are slated for release this year.

The shoes, expected to launch with a retail price label of $95 USD for each pair, will be sold via the online as well as offline stores of Nike and other Nike SB retail merchants.

Poll : 0 votes