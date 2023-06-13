Leo Baker x Nike SB React Leo “White Black” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The skateboarding division of the Oregon-based activewear titan recently partnered with the renowned skater Leo Baker to launch a newly designed signature silhouette, dubbed as the "Nike SB React Leo." The official images of the “White Black” colorway of the sneaker have recently been released, and the shoe label will be offering multiple color options of the silhouette in the coming weeks.

The all-new Leo Baker x Nike SB React Leo “White Black” sneakers are set to debut in the footwear world sometime during fall 2023. These skate-friendly shoes will be sold at a fixed price of $95 for each pair. Fans and other interested buyers can find these sneakers on the online as well as offline outlets of Nike and its affiliated Nike SB merchants.

Leo Baker x Nike SB React Leo “White Black” shoes are adorned with suede overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming collab signature shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike SB has long been a trailblazer in creative expression as well as diversity at the Swoosh, allowing people from all walks of life to develop sneakers and shades that give more than just a cool on-foot esthetic, such as FroSkate and Why So Sad? Now, one of Nike SB's squad riders, Leo Baker, has their own distinctive silhouette, the Nike SB React Leo.

Nike SB announced the React Leo as the brand's latest signature shoe that is set to arrive this autumn. Baker took design ideas for their first silhouette from their favorite Swoosh shape, the Nike SB Bruin High. The Bruin, a silhouette they're familiar with, thanks to their appearance in the 2020 Nike SB collaboration collection, has been mimicked by the React Leo's raised build as well as a few modern upgrades.

The five initial hues, "White Black," "Cacao Wow," "Black White," "Black Electro Orange," and "White Midnight Navy," are slated for release this year. These colorways will be launched throughout the year. Most recently, the official images of the “White Black” colorway were droppped online. Fans will have to wait for other aforementioned colorways to arrive in the later months of 2023.

The inaugural "White Black" rendition of Leo Baker's shoe features bold black accents, combined with distinct tones of white. While a suede-treated shroud covers the quarter, heel counter, and spacious mudguard, the underlays feature an Air Force 1-inspired vented vamp along with canvas mid-foot panel. Underfoot, a vulcanized cupsole takes the Blazer's signature tread, while the initial palette distinguishes the React-cushioned design.

Crisp white hues engulf the beautifully structured foundation layer, tongue structure, and laces, while "Sail" suede reinforcements add a pop of color. Meanwhile, copper eye stays offer a premium touch to the crushed leather mid-foot Swoosh as well as simple Leo Baker tongue tab.

The initial colorway also has a monochrome flare, with pitch-dark defining touches of black lining the overlays, tongue flaps, heel tab, and sole units underneath.

Leo, one of Nike SB's only transgender skaters, has consistently utilized their proficient skating platform to advocate for the LGBTQIA community they passionately represent. Besides their skate work, Leo additionally collaborated in the artistic sector, featuring in the Netflix special Stay On Board.

Look for an anticipated Leo Baker x Nike SB React Leo "White/Black" shoes, which will be available in the next days. If you don't want to miss out on the current version, be sure to sign up for quick alerts on the Nike website to know when the sneaker becomes available.

