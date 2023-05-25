Prada x Adidas Football Boot Collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored 

Prada and Adidas have teamed up to create a new collection of football boots that combine the best of both worlds -- luxury and performance. The collection, dubbed as "Adidas Football for Prada," features three iconic Adidas models -- the Predator Accuracy, the Copa Pure, and the X Crazyfast. Each boot has been reimagined with premium leather materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and design details inspired by Prada's Linea Rossa line.

The collection will be available to shop via the Adidas CONFIRMED app as well as from Prada’s official website from May 25, 2023, onwards. All three boot styles are priced at $500 USD each, making them one of the most expensive football boots on the market. However, given the limited availability and the high-end quality of the products, they are likely to sell out quickly.

Adidas x Prada football boot collection offers luxury take on three performance footwear designs

Here's another look at the three boots of this collection (Image via Prada)

The collection is aimed at both men and women, and has been seen on some of the world's top footballers, such as Catarina Macario, Paulo Dybala, Rafael Leão, and Pedri. The boots are available in black, white, and silver colorways, with the bold red iconography of Linea Rossa adding a touch of contrast and elegance.

The collection is not only a physical manifestation of the collaboration between Prada and Adidas, but also a digital one. The design codes of the boot collection will also be showcased through an exclusive kit for the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team video game, with animated in-game versions of a jersey and shorts in both black and white. This way, the partnership transcends the real world to venture into the gaming world, reaching a wider audience of football fans and sneaker enthusiasts.

The three models of the collection have been carefully crafted to offer both style and functionality. First, the Predator Accuracy boot is covered in Silver Metallic/Silver Metallic/Solar Red color palette. It is designed for precision and control on the pitch and features a leather upper with rubber elements for enhanced grip and accuracy. The asymmetrical lacing system provides a larger surface area for striking the ball, while the outsole has a split design with conical studs for optimal traction and stability.

The Copa Pure boot, on the other hand, is dressed in a Silver Metallic/Clear Grey/Red palette. It is designed for comfort and efficiency on the pitch, and it features a leather upper with a seamless construction for a smooth feel. The tongue has an elasticated insert for a snug fit, and the outsole has a classic design with round studs for versatile movement.

Lastly, the X Crazyfast boot is covered in a Silver Metallic/Clear Grey/Red ensemble. Featuring a leather upper with a sock-like collar for a secure fit, it is designed for speed and agility on the pitch. The upper also has perforations for breathability and lightweight feel. The outsole has a blade-like design with triangular studs for explosive acceleration and direction change.

The collection is not the first collaboration between Prada and Adidas. The two brands have previously worked together on other projects, such as Prada Superstar, which was the first joint product launched by the labels in 2019. It was a reinterpretation of the classic Adidas Superstar sneaker with Prada's signature leather craftsmanship and logo.

They also introduced their joint Prada Luna Rossa 21 sneakers. This was the second joint product launched by the two in 2020. It was a sailing-inspired sneaker that combined Prada's technical expertise with the sportswear brand's innovation.

The collaboration between Prada and Adidas is an example of how luxury fashion and sportswear can merge to create new products that appeal to different audiences and occasions. The collection is also a testament to the shared values of both brands -- quality, craftsmanship, innovation, and style.

Poll : 0 votes