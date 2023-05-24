Hublot x Nespresso "Big Bang Unico" timepiece: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

In order to develop the Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin, the first timepiece with a component made of used coffee grounds and capsules, two renowned Swiss firms, Hublot and Nespresso, have combined their innovation expertise for the first time. To secure the precise color harmony of the seven distinct materials that make up the watch, from its case to its straps in this famous "vibrant" green reminiscent of the Master Origins Peru Organic capsule, it took Hublot R&D a year of work in close collaboration with Nespresso.

The Hublot x Nespresso timepiece was unveiled earlier in May 2023, as an exclusive collaboration between the two Swiss brands. The watch is available in select Hublot boutiques around the world, as well as on its official website. Interested buyers can purchase the watch for a retail price of $24,100 USD, which reflects its rarity and craftsmanship.

Hublot x Nespresso Pods collaborative timepieces celebrate circularity and luxury

Imagine wearing a watch that is made of coffee and capsules. That is the concept behind the duo's new timepiece, a collaboration between two Swiss brands that are known for their innovation, excellence, and sustainability. The watch, called the Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin, is the first of its kind to use recycled materials from Nespresso's products, and it aims to show that circularity and luxury can go hand in hand.

“Nespresso is proud to join forces with Hublot to create the Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin. This exceptional watch is the result of a partnership between two Swiss companies who both have the same values of innovation, quality, sustainability and the Swiss spirit as their mainspring and within their DNA."

The Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin has a 42-mm case made of recycled aluminum, a third of which comes from Nespresso capsules. The case has a striking green color that is inspired by the Master Origin Peru Organic coffee capsule, one of Nespresso's single-origin coffees that was launched in 2020.

Along with a bezel, a crown, and pushers constructed of recycled aluminum capsules, the case also has a Nespresso logo on the crown. The watch has a skeletonized dial that reveals the Hublot Unico HUB1242 movement, a self-winding chronograph with a flyback function and a 72-hour power reserve. The dial has green accents on the hands, indices and subdials, as well as a date window at 3 o'clock.

The watch comes with two straps that use the patented One Click interchangeable system. Both straps contain coffee grounds from Nespresso capsules, but they have different materials and textures. One strap is made of 100 percent recycled fabric that was developed by SingTex, one of Nespresso's partners who was already using recycled coffee grounds to produce a fabric called Scafé.

The other strap is made of rubber that has coffee grounds mixed into it. Both the straps have a green stitching that matches the case color. The watch is housed in the watch brand's new GreenBox, a case carved out of oak right down to its hinges and with a removable interior made of 98 percent eco-friendly and recycled components.

For this particular instance, the logos of the partnering labels on the exterior of the box were created using extra coffee grounds.

According to Hublot's CEO Ricardo Guadalupe, the watch is meant to be a conversation starter that demonstrates how recycling raw materials can be the epitome of luxury. He also said that a mechanical watch is the most sustainable product in the world because it is eternal.

The watch also supports Nespresso's social responsibility initiatives, as the Master Origin Peru Organic coffee capsule that inspired its color is sourced from organic farms that are certified by Fairtrade International.

The watch is also a tribute to Swissness, as it combines the precision and quality of Swiss watchmaking with the taste and aroma of Swiss coffee.

