Bulgari x Lisa limited-edition timepiece collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Bulgari, stylized as BVLGARI, has reunited with Blackpink's Lisa, aka Lalisa Manoban, for another limited-edition collection. The Italian luxury fashion house is known for its iconic, trendy, and all-time classic items.

The label has consistently proven its superiority by releasing items with incredible craftsmanship and command over high-end jewelry. This time, Bulgari is showcasing the same with their latest collection with Blackpink's Lisa, which features two high-end watches.

The collection features two "BVLGARI x Lisa" timepieces, one in 33 mm diameter and another in 23 mm diameter. Both the watches are water-resistant up to 30 meters. The collection pieces were launched on January 16, 2023, and can be availed at select Bulgari retail stores.

The newly released "Bulgari x Lisa" limited-edition timepiece collection is designed by Blackpink member Lisa

The newly released BVLGARI x Lisa limited-edition timepiece collection is designed by Blackpink member Lalisa Manoban

The Italian luxury fashion house is one of the tops of the industry and has managed to successfully stay on the lines of both timelessness and trendiness. In recent years, BVLGARI has managed to sign some of the world's most popular celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Chiara Ferragni, Anne Hathaway, Shu Qi, and many more.

Now, stepping further into the pool of collaborations, the brand is reuniting with the brand ambassador Lisa to launch a two-piece watch collection. The Italian brand signed the LALISA singer back in 2020 as the newest global brand ambassador and has since released multiple collaborative collections. The latest watches are just as luxurious and iconic as the others.

As mentioned earlier, the collection's timepieces are available in 33 mm diameter and 23 mm diameter steel cases. The official site introduces a contemporary chic watch collection as the following:

"Born from the electrifying creative collaboration between Bulgari and LISA from BLACKPINK, the BULGARI BULGARI x LISA Limited Edition watch in stainless steel with 18 kt rose gold bezel is an irresistibly contemporary interpretation of a timeless icon."

Continuing, BVLGARI further gives the details of the collection pieces:

"Famed for its double logo engraved on the bezel inspired by Bulgari’s Roman heritage, the legendary timepiece is embellished here with a colour-changing sunray dial and lit up by diamond indexes. On the back of the case, an engraving of an edelweiss, the artist's favourite flower, can be found with her initial in the centre."

The first is in a 33 mm diameter stainless steel case and features an 18kt rose gold bezel engraved with a double logo. The 18kt rose gold crown is set with a natural cabochon-cut pink rubellite. Moreover, the watch is limited to only 700 pieces and retails for $7,090.

The second model is a 23 mm stainless steel case, which features similar details in terms of construction. The piece is limited to only 300 pieces and retails for $6,170.

The most attractive feature of both watches is the prismatic hues of the dial, which feature purple, green, and blue all mixed in one. In addition, the hours on the watch are marked with 12 diamonds, and the hands of the watches are in rose gold.

A branding mark is left by Lisa on the back of the dial, which renders her favorite flow, the edelweiss, and a hand-drawn letter "L" inside the flower. The same mark is added to the customized box, which also features Lisa's signature.

