Where to buy Nixon x The Rolling Stones watch collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The American watch label Nixon is collaborating with the rock band The Rolling Stones for a limited-edition capsule collection of timepieces, straps, and other accessories to celebrate the 60th year anniversary of the rock band. The collaboration will be released in two parts, the first of which was released on Nixon's official e-commerce site on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The second part of the collaboration will be released later this year, with no specific date announced yet. The first part of the collection also offered the fans a five-piece watch collection with other accessories to make a rounded offering.

The limited-edition capsule includes a broad scope of Nixon's fan favorites, including the unique chronography and the Japanese Automatic movement, which is amalgamated with The Rolling Stones' iconic Licks logo.

More about the newly released Nixon x The Rolling Stones limited-edition capsule collection of timepieces

Newly released Nixon x The Rolling Stones limited-edition timepieces capsule collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first part of the officially licensed collaborative collection includes five timepieces and two replacement straps. This ranges from premium, affordable, stylish, and limited-edition timepieces that the The Rolling Stones' fan can rock and subtly pay homage to the band.

The watches are classic and able to withstand the test of time, just like the famous Rolling Stones band. To announce the collaboration, Nixon rolled out a grand campaign. The label restored the legendary Nude Bowl arena in the desert near Palm Springs, east of Los Angeles. The label temporarily added the The Rolling Stones' Licks logo to give a shout-out to the band.

During the campaign, the watch label invited rising skateboarders like Phoenix Sinno, Ryan Carrel, Zach Miller, and Mikey Jordan. They further asked the legendary Christian Hosoi to put the new special-edition timepieces to the test. The campaign was shot by Grant Brittain, and the restoration project was documented from beginning to end. After the campaign shoot, the pool was restored to its original white hue.

The first part of the collection includes the Primacy model, which references the A1352 variety. The model was made in only 250 special pieces, of which the first four numbered pieces were sent directly to the band members and their families.

Nixon x The Rolling Stones Primacy watch (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Primacy model is a sleek and colorful watch that inculcates a woven dial featuring the rock band's Licks logo. The dial also features the watch maker's iconic Japanese Automatic movement. The official site introduces the product,

"Made for the tastefully distinguished professional with an eye for detail, the Rolling Stones Primacy weaves together rock and roll with artsy yet elevated style. A woven dial on the Primacy features the Rolling Stones Tongue in intricate detail, bringing a crafty vintage look into contemporary ingenuity and design cues."

The watch features gold hands, which elevates the model's look and is punctuated by a bluesy date window. Lastly, a stainless steel band firmly secured the model's face and body. The watch can be availed on the official e-commerce site for a retail price of $1600.

Nixon x The Rolling Stones 51-30 watch (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second watch in the collection is the 51-30, which features a neon sign font, rock 'n' roll subdial, and the classic Licks logo over the dial. The classic rock 'n' roll subdial pays homage to the rock band's early club shows in London. The official site introduces the product:

"Neon sign font, the classic Tongue, and a rock-and-roll subdial—the Rolling Stones 51-30 is loaded with quality tones.You can nearly hear the Stones’ early London club shows with this one."

The 51-30 model features an oversized shape, which is designed for attention and provides a sturdy construct. The watch's stainless steel bracelet features an etching to mimic the look of the guitar amp grill cloth. The 51-30 watch can be availed at a retail price of $550.

The third and fourth offering in the collection is the Time Teller watch, which comes in two colorways. This watch is an all-time best seller of the brand and has received two makeovers. The first makeover is an all-gold, while the second is an all-red.

The all-gold watch features the band's iconic Licks insignia, whereas the all-red's licks logo is modified with the unique spikes over the tongue, which originated from the Voodoo Lounge Tour T-shirts. Both the colorways of the Time Teller watches can be availed at a retail price of $175.

The fifth and last timepiece from the collaboration is the Staple. This digital offering is constructed out of Nixon's Other People's Plastic material, which is an upcycled construction made out of plastic bottles found in the oceans.

The watch is secured by a performance-driven band. The razor-thin timepiece also includes an option for customizable displays and other functions like a digital coin flip. The Staples watch can be availed at a retail price of $175.

The collaborative collection also offers two unique replacement bands for the fans of The Rolling Stones. Consumers can use these bands to customize the Nixon timepieces, which include the Recycled NATO and the FKM Rubber Band.

The Recycled NATO Band features the Rolling Stones' group's signature for the Tattoo You album design, which can be availed at a retail price of $40.

The second offering is the 23mm FKM Rubber Band, which will attract the Voodoo Lounge fans. It features a quick-release spring bar for easy change and an eye-catching pattern inspired by the artwork of the Voodoo Lounge album. The FKM Rubber Band can be availed at a retail price of $50.

The collaborative collection from the label will be released in two installments, the first of which was launched on the official e-commerce site and in select retailer stores of Nixon on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The entire collection can be availed at a price ranging from $40 to $1600. The collection will also be launched in London at the No9 Carnaby Street, which is a special in-store installation of the label and will feature a custom video wall.

