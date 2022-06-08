BLACKPINK's Lisa steals the spotlight as BVLGARI's CEO gushes over the K-pop idol

BLACKPINK’s Lisa created waves on the internet with her chic and modern princess-like ensemble for BVLGARI's Garden of Wonder High Jewelry Collection event, which was held on June 7, 2022.

Her impressive outfit and demeanor impressed not just fans but also the luxury brand’s CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin, who took his admiration for Lisa on social media, writing about the singer on his personal handles.

The CEO also created a new highlight streak on his Instagram account with a fan-posted video of the two of them.

Lisa from BLACKPINK stands out as BVLGARI's CEO proudly flaunts her partnership with the brand

Back in 2020, the MONEY singer was picked to be BVLGARI's newest global ambassador. Since then, she has been spotted at various events and campaigns for the brand, sporting expensive outfits and jewelry, from the jewelry mogul.

The K-pop idol from BLACKPINK recently attended BVLGARI's event - Eden The Garden of Wonders, where she served some stunning looks in a bright yellow dress, paired with brand’s emerald-green diamond studded necklace, a massive ring, and a twisted snake bracelet.

The Ice Cream crooner was also accompanied by the brand’s other global ambassadors including American actress Anne Hathway and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, both of whom looked stunning in their luxurious outfits and dazzling jewelry. The star-studded event was certainly the talk of the town.

Lisa, Hathaway and Chopra also posed for a selfie, sending netizens into a tizzy.

BLACKPINK's Lisa in attendance at BVLGARI's event

Besides Lisa's social interactions with various global brand ambassadors and fashion designers, her heart-warming interactions with the brand’s CEO Jean-Christophe Babin caught the attention of netizens from around the world.

Babin was also lauded for the way in which he did his best to make the young artist feel comfortable, as she went up on stage to speak in front of several A-listers who were also present at the event.

The K-pop idol was seated in the front row of the show and was accompanied by the brand’s CEO, who was sitting right beside her. Babin also took to his official Instagram accounts, where he couldn’t stop sharing pictures of himself with the global star from BLACKPINK.

In one such post, Babin is seeing clicking a selfie with Lisa and Anne Hathaway, which he then went on to caption:

"Beautiful evening together with @lalalalisa_m and @annehathaway in Paris cerebrating @bulgari #edengardenofwonders 2022 High Jewelry collection. #starsinbvlgari"

Apart from this, a fan-clicked video also showed Babin posing for pictures with Lisa. The CEO shared this video, adding it to an Instagram highlight on his profile, which he then named 'LisaParis'.

Lisa was also seen alongside Jewelry Creative Director Licia Silvestri, who also clicked pictures with the K-Pop star from BLACKPINK.

