BLACKPINK gets an Instagram shoutout from supermodel Naomi Campbell 

Popular girl group BLACKPINK has a new celebrity fan, and it's none other than supermodel Naomi Campbell. On June 4, Naomi Campbell, who has been liking BLACKPINK’s posts on Instagram for years now, shared their Rolling Stones cover on her Instagram story.

She also added black and pink hearts to the story and several fire emojis to express her excitement. She added the group’s peppy How You Like That track to the Instagram story as well.

BLINKs also took to social media to express their enthusiasm and are hoping for Naomi Campbell to meet the talented girls in person someday.

BLACKPINK gets praised by supermodel Naomi Campbell

ً @GIRL0VESICK @NaomiCampbell complimenting BLACKPINK in her stories, what an achievement for our girls, so proud. @NaomiCampbell complimenting BLACKPINK in her stories, what an achievement for our girls, so proud. https://t.co/umlsSIX3YX

The talented four-member group recently made history by gracing this month’s cover of Rolling Stone magazine, becoming the first-ever K-pop girl group and only the third all-female band from any country to achieve this historic feat.

The last time an all-female group made the cover of Rolling Stone was over 20 years ago when Destiny’s Child landed the cover in 2001. However, the iconic girl group Spice Girls were the first to grace the cover of Rolling Stone all the way back in 1997.

The How You Like That members aren’t just talented singers and performers but also fashion icons to legions of young fans across the world. They are all brand ambassadors for luxury brands, with Jisoo for Cartier, Rosé for Yves Saint Laurent, Jennie for Chanel, and the group’s diamond maknae Lisa for Celine.

Naomi Campbell has been a legend in the world of beauty and fashion for years now. She was one of the six models of her generation to be given the status of a “supermodel” by the fashion industry and the international press.

The gorgeous supermodel and entrepreneur has been liking the quartet’s posts and pictures for years now and has proven herself to be a certified BLINK (BLACKPINK fan).

Check out BLINKs reactions

lover girl @dreamycls WOAH naomi campbell and blackpink woah WOAH naomi campbell and blackpink woah https://t.co/Ko6K7Dg8jY

BLACKPINK members continue racking up records

The Lovesick Girls may not have had a group release in over two years now, but that hasn’t stopped them from making new records.

The recent music video for How You Like That has surpassed 1.1 billion views and became their fifth music video to have achieved this milestone, following DDU-DU DD-DU, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, and AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST.

It is also their sixth video to cross the one billion views mark, as their How You Like That performance video surpassed 1 billion views in February and currently has over 1.12 billion views.

Their first full album, THE ALBUM, released back in 2020, came in at number 12 in its 86th consecutive week on the chart.

