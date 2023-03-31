5 most expensive women's watches

The world's most expensive women's watches can cost more than a mansion. However, there is a term for people who love to collect watches: horology. There can be a lot of reasons. Women love classic accessories for themselves, and what could be better than some exquisite, expensive women's watches?

Furthermore, watch enthusiasts got to see Wonders & Watches at Palexpo, Geneva, the most exciting event of the year. The first Monday of the festival is when most participating brands (48 to be exact this year) plan to release their biggest and most expensive women's watches. Even companies not attending the event will time their releases to coincide. As a result, the 2023 watch edition was larger than before. For this one event, visitors from all over the world converge in Geneva.

Among the event's most exquisite and pricey women's watches were JACOB & COBILLIONAIRE .'s TIMELESS TREASURE and many more. The top five most expensive women's watches worldwide are listed below.

The Graff Hallucination and the four other most expensive women's watches in the world

1) Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette

TheSemilore OfLagos ❤️🥂 @semiloreeko 4. Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette – $26 Million



The watch face has a silver-coloured dial and a winding crown.

Made from white gold and featuring a series of polished and diamond-set links.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette has five links that are cubic in width and shaped like a cuff. A variety of precious polished metals and 576 diamonds are set in the links. The brand's caliber 101 movement, which is incredibly compact and can fit within one of the cubes, powers the watch. Since 1929, it has held the title of the world's smallest mechanical hand-wound movement.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette is one of the most expensive women's watches at present and is available for $26 million.

2) Graff Hallucination

Just went down a Google hole and learned that the world's most expensive watch is the Graff Diamonds Hallucination. It costs $55 million

In 2014, Baselworld inaugurated the launch of the Graff Hallucination. With a price tag of $55 million, it was among the most expensive women's watches ever created at the time, and it still is. The watch contains more than 110 carats of priceless colored diamonds. The watch was created over many hours of labor using a Laurence Graff concept. As a result, the stones have extraordinarily brilliant colors and a fantastic cut.

3) Cartier Secret Phoenix Décor

This expensive watch is designed to look like a phoenix spreading its wings and is crafted from 18-karat white gold. Emeralds are used as the eyes, and a portrait-cut diamond weighing 3.53 carats is studded with more than 3,010 other diamonds weighing a combined 80.13 carats. It is implied by the term "secret" in the watch's name that it is hidden inside a phoenix.

Cartier's Secret Phoenix Décor watch retails for $2.76 million for ladies who fancy luxury watches.

4) Jacob & Co. Caviar Emerald Tourbillon

The Caviar Emerald Tourbillon, watched by Jacob & Co., took almost two years after finding the proper stones was challenged. It makes sense, given that this expensive women's watch contains a total of 424 emeralds and that all 32.39 carats of stone must match. Nevertheless, Jacob & Co. needed 12 months to set the stones, even after finding the ideal stones.

The watch's face and case are entirely covered with emeralds using an invisible setting, which is quite challenging to accomplish. The brand's tourbillon movement, which is viewable through a window at 6 o'clock, drives the 18-karat white gold watch's 47mm casing. As you can expect, the Jacob & Co. Caviar Emerald Tourbillon is a special piece.

The Jacob & Co. Caviar Emerald Tourbillon retails for a whopping $2.4 million.

5) JACOB & CO. BILLIONAIRE timeless treasure

Introducing the Billionaire Timeless Treasure, a timepiece that took three and a half years to complete. This extraordinary watch is an unparalleled achievement, made up of 425 Asscher-cut Fancy Yellow and Fancy Intense Yellow diamonds totaling 216.89 carats.

Although not strictly a Watches & Wonders release, we frequently classify Geneva Watch Week releases from renowned brands under the same heading. However, the Jacob & Co. Billionaire Timeless Treasure distribution may be the biggest (at least in terms of price).

This $20 million watch, a one-of-a-kind new interpretation of the Billionaire line, has 425 yellow diamonds totaling an incredible 216.89 carats. The watch also has a gold-plated skeleton movement with green Tsavorites encircling the dial and a yellow gold case and chain. While we have yet to determine who will purchase this item, it is unquestionably a museum-quality watch from a company that is not scared to be flashy.

The world's top five most expensive women's watches are listed here. Tell us about the expensive watches you are aware of in the comments!

