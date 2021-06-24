What is Jacob & Co. and how is it related to Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the only UFC fighter to own his exclusive collection of limited edition watches, in collaboration with the brand Jacob & Co.

The exquisite watchmakers recently partnered with Nurmagomedov, resulting in four Epic X timepieces, each one having unique elements from the Russian’s fighting career.

Jacob & Co. boasts partnerships with a selected clientele which includes names such as Lionel Messi, Bugatti, Supreme, and now the undefeated mixed martial artist.

The limited collection of watches from Jacob & Co also features Khabib Nurmagomedov’s perfect 29-0 record. In addition to this, Nurmagomedov’s nickname, ‘The Eagle’ is also engraved on the inside of the case.

Khabib disclosed his partnership with the Jacob & Co. in an Instagram post dating back to February.

Seemingly the only fighter with his own collection of limited edition watches, Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram-

"I'm excited to be the only UFC fighter with my own collection of watches. @jacobandco and I worked on designing 4 timepieces with each one including unique elements from my career as a fighter including my record of 29-0"

The founder of Jacob & Co. is a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jacob & Co. founder and chairman, Jacob Arabo, is a lover of the fight game and has attended many MMA fights over the years.

The Uzbek-American jeweler also claims to be a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov and hails him as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Speaking of his partnership with the Dagestani athlete, Jacob Arabo said-

“I am a huge fan of Khabib. I have been following his career for a long time, and when his team approached us about working together to create some limited-edition watches, I was very excited. For me, Khabib is the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet and he fits the brand to a ‘T.’ In more ways than one, it’s Khabib’s time.”

Like Arabo, Khabib Nurmagomedov also believes that the two parties are a perfect match for each other. Nurmagomedov said-

"I’m unlike any other fighter today and Jacob & Co. is the same way, different from every other brand. We fit perfectly together.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard