Is Khabib Nurmagomedov the only member of his family with an undefeated record in MMA?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not the only member of the Nurmagomedov clan to have an unblemished MMA record. Apart from the former UFC lightweight king, his Dagestani cousins Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov also sport perfect professional records as of today.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is part of a a large MMA community from Dagestan that trained under his father, the great Abulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Amongst other Dagestani athletes who he is close friends with, Khabib Nurmagomedov also has three cousins professionally pursuing a career in MMA. While Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov have managed to keep up to the standards set by Khabib, his 31 year old cousin, Abubakar has had a few setbacks in his career.

A Nurmagomedov is in the house.#UFCFightIsland8 — Al Dawson (@AlanDawsonSport) January 20, 2021

Umar Nurmagomedov made his UFC debut earlier this year against Sergey Morozov. Umar scored a second-round rear-naked choke (RNC) submission against Sergey Morozov, nine years to the day after his cousin Khabib beat Kamal Shalorus in his own UFC debut with the very same move in 2012.

With a spectacular debut, Umar Nurmagomedov advanced his professional record to 13 wins and 0 losses which includes 1 knockout, six submissions and six decisions.

Another cousin of Khabib's from Makchakla, Dagestan recently made his Bellator debut against Mike Hamel. The 22 year old Nurmagomedov outpointed Hamel 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 on the judges scorecards at Bellator 255.

Talking about Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz told Asian MMA in an earlier interview:

"He's 10-0, all finishes. He's an absolute killer. He's a Muay Thai specialist and he's Khabib's brother, you understand? If you have the same blood as Khabib, you have good wrestling. I'm telling you, he is actually a better version than Khabib. He is better than Khabib. I'm telling you, people should watch for him. He's an absolute killer."

Advertisement

Khabib's other cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Abubakar Nurmagomedov faced Jared Gooden in his last outing on the preliminary card at UFC 260. Abubakar dominated his fellow sophomore on the ground and picked up a unanimous decision with all three scorecards reading 30-28. With his first UFC win, Abubakar Nurmagomedov bettered his professional record to 16-3-1.