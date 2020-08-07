Usman Nurmagomedov is a Dagestan born MMA fighter and moved to 10-0 in MMA after his recent win over Jerry Kvarnstorm inside 40 seconds in UAE Warriors. Nurmagomedov has earned all 10 victories by stoppage and has been described as a better and more dangerous version of UFC lightweight champion Khabib, who is the elder cousin of Usman, by their manager Ali Abdelaziz.

With the possibility of Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring after his next two fights, Ali was asked who might be the next big prospect of his management team Dominance MMA. While talking to Asian MMA Ali revealed that Usman is the most prolific prospect he represents at the moment.

According to Ali, Usman can surpass his cousin Khabib's achievments. He said "The guy to really look out for right now that nobody knows about is Usman Nurmagomedov — Khabib's younger brother [cousin]. He's 10-0, all finishes. He's an absolute killer. He's a Muay Thai specialist and he's Khabib's brother, you understand? If you have the same blood as Khabib, you have good wrestling. I'm telling you, he is actually a better version than Khabib. He is better than Khabib. I'm telling you, people should watch for him. He's an absolute killer.He's got it all. He's got the striking, he's got the grappling, he's got the jiu-jitsu, he's got the look, he's got the swagger."

The 23-year old star needed just 40 seconds inside the cage to destroy Jerry Kvarnstrom in his last fight.

The youngster knocked the wind out of his opponent with a series of kicks and knees - forcing referee Marc Goddard to stop the contest.

Abdelaziz says Usman is the full package using an array of different techniques to neutralize his opponents - unlike Khabib who is known for using his suffocating grappling style to succeed.

"He is knocking people out with elbows," Abdelaziz added. He's the guy really to look out for. He's a phenom. He's a [combination] of Khabib, Jon Jones, [Israel] Adesanya. He's a combo of all them."

Usman has been tipped to move to a major MMA organization soon

After competing in regional Russian organizations and organizations in the middle-east the 23-year-old is tipped to make a move to a major global MMA organization to face some legit competition and test himself against better opponents. It seems like he is bound towards One Championships.

UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov was cage side during his bout in GFC 24 earlier this year. Post-fight, Khabib had the following words to say:

“I think in a year, towards the end of 2021, we’ll sign Usman (to UFC), barring any serious injuries. We have big plans for him.”

But according to Ali a move to the UFC right now might be too big a step up for the undefeated Usman. Although an organization like One Championship suits him perfectly.

ONE FC is renowned worldwide and has a major brand value and also the younger Nurmagomedov can test himself there against legit world-class opponents.

But with his talent and skill level, we might be seeing another Nurmagomedov dominating the lightweight division of the UFC soon.

Dagestan seems to be a talent hub for MMA fighters. Besides Khabib, Zabit Magomedsharipov and Islam Makachev are two big names in the UFC. There are many rising stars as well.

A lot of Dagestani fighters are hoping to join the UFC and with the talent they possess, it may not be long before we see the Dagestanis dominate in the UFC. The UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov helped give the Dagestanis the exposure they deserve.

Can Usman Nurmagomedov become as successful as Khabib or even better in the future? What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments section below.