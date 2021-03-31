'Yes, Khabib will corner me' - Usman Nurmagomedov confirms his UFC legend cousin will appear in Bellator

Usman Nurmagomedov has confirmed that his UFC legend cousin will appear in Bellator. Usman asserted that MMA icon and UFC veteran Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman’s older cousin brother, will be at Bellator 255 (April 2nd, 2021).

A cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov is looking to follow in his brother’s footsteps and scale great heights of success in the sport of MMA.

In an appearance on Morning Kombat, Usman Nurmagomedov addressed a myriad of topics. Among these topics was whether or not the recently retired Khabib Nurmagomedov would corner him for his Bellator debut.

Usman Nurmagomedov was asked if Khabib Nurmagomedov would be in his corner for the former’s upcoming fight. Usman responded by confirming that Khabib will indeed corner him for the fight.

On that note, Usman Nurmagomedov answered the question in the Russian language, much like the majority of the interview. The translator went on to explain what Usman had stated, speaking on Usman’s behalf –

“Yes, Khabib will corner me. And by God’s will, we’re gonna win this fight also.”

Usman Nurmagomedov’s most recent fight was a second-round TKO win over Svyatoslav Shabanov at FNG/GFC - Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Memory Tournament in September 2020.

The talented lightweight fighter, who holds an undefeated professional MMA record of 11 wins and 0 losses, is set to make his Bellator debut. Usman Nurmagomedov will face Mike Hamel in a lightweight matchup at Bellator 255. The event transpires at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on April 2nd, 2021.

Advertisement

The Bellator 255 event will be headlined by the semi-final of the Bellator featherweight world grand prix tournament, a fight between the division’s current champion Patricio Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez. This Freire vs. Sanchez matchup is a rematch, with Freire having won their first fight via unanimous decision at Bellator 209 in November 2018.

Usman Nurmagomedov aims to continue the Nurmagomedov legacy in MMA

Usman Nurmagomedov

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts have high hopes from Usman Nurmagomedov. Contrary to the usual wrestling-heavy style that his famous brother, Khabib Nurmagomedov, is known for, Usman Nurmagomedov has often asserted that he loves the striking aspect of the game.

Usman Nurmagomedov is known for his ever-evolving striking and overall MMA skill-set. Out of Usman’s 11 pro MMA wins, 7 have come via KO/TKO, 3 via submission, and 1 via decision. Do you see Usman Nurmagomedov matching or perhaps even surpassing Khabib Nurmagomedov’s success in MMA? Sound off in the comments.