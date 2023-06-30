Adidas Exhibit Select x Candace Parker PE shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Adidas debuted its modern basketball footwear, Adidas Exhibit Select. The WNBA season is also already underway. On June 28, 2023, the Adidas Exhibit Select was formally introduced. One of the finest women's basketball efficiency shoe was created with the help of top female basketball players and an all-female testing staff.

The brand has created a PE version for WNBA star Candace Parker. This colorway boasts of a Shadow Violet / Off White / Wonder Orchid color palette.

The Candace Parker x Adidas Exhibit Select PE shoes are all set to enter the sneaker world on Saturday, July 15th, 2023 AT 7:00 am GMT. These player exclusive colorway will be offered with a fixed price tag of $130 USD for each pair. Interested readers and other fans can get their hands on these pairs via the online as well as a few other in-store locations of Adidas, alongside it's linked retail partners.

Adidas Exhibit Select x Candace Parker PE shoes are dressed in Shadow Violet hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sole Retreiver)

Adidas is ready to usher in an entirely novel phase of innovation in the realm of women's basketball gear. The sports giant has created the Exhibit Select, a high-performance basketball sneaker engineered particularly for the female feet, based on feedback from professional female athletes in addition to casual players. adidas created a player-exclusive version for Candace Parker for its inaugural colorway, named "Game Royalty."

The description of the upcoming basketball show on the shoe label's webpage reads,

"There isn't a single thing that Candace Parker can't do on the hardwood. Built for the positionless player, these adidas basketball shoes are designed so you can do it all too: crash the boards, run the fast break or hit the game-winning shot. A springy Bounce midsole responds to every move, and the 3-Stripes are actually gore straps that wrap around your feet to give you a snug feel from the time you lace these up till the final whistle."

Candace Parker's "Game Royalty" PE boasts bright colors on the mesh as well as neoprene top. The design is dominated by violet tones, which are highlighted by Candace's nickname, "Ace," which is written in golden adjacent to the nylon strap. The Three Stripes logo shows up in striking white across the midfoot.

The Adidas Exhibit Select has a slew of performance-enhancing elements hidden beneath its showy facade. A smooth neoprene bootie of Shadow Violet hue adapts to the foot, whereas an uncovered window at the midfoot allows for ventilation. A extended Bounce padding technology built into the midsole is the outstanding feature. This innovative cushioning is designed to be low to the ground, providing improved on-court accuracy and sturdiness.

Here's an on-foot look of the shoe (Image via Adidas)

Parker's distinctive player-edition "Game Royalty" will make its All-Star Weekend premiere on July 15 as part of the forthcoming Candace Parker Collection: Part III with Dick's Sporting Goods. This planned general release will provide supporters and athletes with the first opportunity to obtain the basketball footwear.

Sneakerheads are advised to keep a lookout for the Candace Parker x Adidas Exhibit Select player's exclusive rendition, which is scheduled for release in the coming days. If you're concerned about missing out on the release of this specific model, they may sign up on the brand's official webpage and set reminders for receiving alerts as soon as the sneaker becomes available.

Adidas' finest lineup of athletes, including Candace Parker, Erica Wheeler, Aliyah Boston, Kahleah Copper, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogwumike, will be rocking the Exhibit Select all through the 2023 WNBA championship.

