Adidas Originals x Ksenia Schnaider collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The German sportswear and lifestyle label Adidas and its Originals sub-label are collaborating with the progressive Ukrainian fashion label Ksenia Schnaider to launch their debut collaborative collection featuring footwear, apparel, and accessories.

The dynamic duo has come together to present a daring yet iconic collaborative collection, which features multiple items and products that are unconventional and unique. The products are perfect for those looking to freshen up their wardrobes innovatively and freshly, especially for the Summer season.

The collaborative collection of the dynamic duo seamlessly blends sport and athleisure aesthetics with the unconventional streetwear flair of Ksenia Schnaider. The entire collection is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, Ksenia Schnaider, and select retailers starting July 1, 2023.

Adidas Originals x Ksenia Schnaider collection features unconventional footwear, accessories, and apparel lines

Ksenia Schnaider is a Ukraine-based fashion label that was started by the couple Ksenia and Anton Schnaider. The couple shares a passion for engineering and design and hence has specialized in offering upcycled, ready-to-wear, and denim clothing as well as accessories.

Founded in 2011, the label has continued to grow globally and steal the attention of various street style enthusiasts. In an official press release, the German label Adidas describes and introduces the Ksenia Schnaider label to its enthusiasts:

"Founded in 2011 by Ksenia and Anton Schnaider, KSENIASCHNAIDER is a Kyiv-based independent fashion house centered on creating boundary pushing ready-to-wear, denim, and upcycled apparel and accessories."

It further comments:

"Drawing on Ksenia’s design language and Anton’s engineering logic, and infused with an inherently playful sense of humor, the partners’ eponymous label continues to challenge established conventions to boldly project a new vision of the future."

The Ukrainian label has often challenged the boundaries and norms of fashion by creating playful designs in approach to their vision of "design minus design." Now, the dynamic duo has come together to provide their fans with a collaborative collection that adds a design minus design' creative vision to Trefoil's signature items. A few pieces in the collection includes.

1) Reprocessed short track jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $95.

2) Reprocessed dress, which can be availed at a retail price of $60.

3) Reprocessed bra top, which can be availed at a retail price of $55.

4) Superstar x Ksenia Schnaider shoes, which can be availed at a retail price of $110.

5) Reprocessed track pants, which can be availed at a retail price of $90.

6) Reprocessed trefoil tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $65.

7) Forum Mid x Ksenia Schnaider shoes, which can be availed at a retail price of $120.

The collaborative collection features multiple apparel items that blend the signature aesthetic of the Ukrainian label. Items such as dresses, tracksuits, corsets, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants, denim shacket, tees, and more are reworked in a patchwork style.

These items feature branding details such as 3-stripes and KS discount stickers. The footwear section features multiple sneakers, including the Adi2000, Forum Mid, Superstar, and more. Lastly, the accessories feature a black denim fabric base with unexpected silhouettes, such as caps.

The entire collaborative Adidas Originals x Ksenia Schnaider collection can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, Ksenia Schnaider, and select retailers starting July 1, 2023.

