Where to buy Adidas Originals x Lil Dre Forum 84 Mid ADV? Price, release date, and more explored

The German sportswear giant Adidas Originals is collaborating with New York City-based skater and musician Lil Dre. The dynamic duo has presented their new iteration of the Forum Mid with a modernized approach to skateboarding and footwear.

The Forum Mids are a part of the Maxallure x Adidas collaborative collection. The lineup promoted the message "Think Beautiful Thoughts." The Forum Mids were launched alongside an apparel collection on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on November 19, 2022. The entire collection is currently available to buy.

The newly launched Adidas Originals x Lil Dre Forum 84 Mid ADV sneakers are a part of the Maxallure x Adidas "Think Beautiful Thoughts" collection

After recently collaborating with Nora Vasconcellos for a signature shoe launch, the Three Stripes is back to its skateboarding roots with a full collection alongside cult skate label Maxallure. The collection, featuring apparel and footwear options, brings a modernistic touch to collegiate styles from the 1970s.

The collection offers a Forum 84 makeover, which has been a streetwear staple since its launch in the 80's. The basketball sneaker received a sleek makeover from the Maxallure label, which was founded by Lockman and Watson. The label tapped its pro team rider and co-owner Lil Dre to design the Adidas Forum Mid 84 sneakers. Introducing the shoes, the official site states:

"The Forum 84 Mid ADV x Lil Dre is a modern cultural mash-up for skateboarding, remixed by adidas and team rider Lil Dre. Using a court classic as its foundation, the Forum 84 High ADV X Lil Dre gets experimental with vivid pink accents, embroidered details, debossed heel "84" branding and its iconic strap featuring a chain-stitched Lil Dre signature."

The official site further talks about the sneakers bold new aesthetics, adding:

"Inspired by classic varsity aesthetics, the Forum 84 Mid ADV has been fully adapted for modern skateboarding with a durable leather upper, textile lining, and grippy rubber outsole for feel and flick."

Moreover, in an official press release, Lil Dre commented upon his latest shoe alongside Adidas, saying:

“This launch means the world to me. Adidas is one of my favorite brands, and I want to thank the entire skateboarding team for helping me bring my vision to life. The Forum is my favorite silhouette to skate in, and I enjoyed doing something different and not often seen with the colorway. Plus, pink is my favorite color!”

The sneakers are clad in a Cloud White/ Chalk White/ Bliss Pink color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed of Leather material with white dressing the silhouette predominantly. The pink hue is featured throughout the shoe across Adidas' logo on the lateral and medial profiles.

More pops of pink can be seen upon the cupsole unit's traction underfoot and inner linings. While the branding can be seen with chain-stitched upon the lockdown strap with "Lil Dre" lettering, the Maxallure's "MXA" branding is embroidered upon the lateral ankle. Last but not least, the rubber outsole finishes off the look.

The shoe can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, starting November 19, 2022, at a retail price of $100.

