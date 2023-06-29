Fans liken the upcoming Adidas Exhibit Select to Air Jordan 36: “AJ36 try again adidas” 

With the WNBA season well underway, Adidas unveiled its newest basketball sneaker. The Adidas Exhibit Select was officially unveiled on June 28, 2023. The ultimate women's basketball performance footwear was designed using insights and data from great female professional athletes as well as an all-women testing team.

Soon after the announcement of the new shoe, netizens began comparing its aesthetic to the immensely popular Air Jordan 36. One of them even wrote:

One of the sneakerheads commented (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

The Adidas Exhibit Select basketball shoes are all set for the official launch on August 1, 2023. These pairs will be offered with retail price tags ranging from $110 to $140 for each pair. Interested readers can find them on the shoe label's website following their launch.

Netizens find the design of Adidas Exhibit Select shoes comparable to that of Air Jordan 36

The sneaker fans and other viewers quickly started to liken the shoe design to the Air Jordan 36 silhouette. Most of them said that these shoes looked exactly like the AJ36, while a few of them compared it to Air Jordan 35.

Some even called it "Jordan 36 with stripes." One person made a funny comment about Nike lawyers preparing, while another mentioned that Nike has already done something similar.

Here are more different reactions from the internet users (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

Some of them were even critical of the shoe design, wondering what the differences were between women's and men's basketball shoes.

Take a look at more reactions from the netizens (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

There were still some who said that these shoes looked much better than the Adidas Harden shoes.

More about the newly designed Adidas Exhibit Select shoes

Many casual sports fans may not be aware, but the German sportswear giant is making significant progress in women's basketball as the brand recently launched its most advanced and newly developed Adidas Exhibit shoe.

Hailey Van Lith, an NCAA basketball standout and Adidas athlete, participated in the company's first campaign to introduce the fresh design. The Exhibit Select is created to bring together the world of basketball with an array of new footwear products appropriate for a variety of playing techniques, to inspire the coming generations of budding hoopers to step up their game.

Exhibit Select promises to redefine the game, reinforcing Adidas' pledge of upgrading the women's division. The Adidas Exhibit Select includes groundbreaking technology that caters exclusively to the female athlete's foot by channeling vital insights from the Adidas WNBA team plus hand-selected focus group discussions from across the world.

The Adidas Exhibit Select features a plush neoprene bootie top and a low-to-the-ground rebound padding system for on-court precision and sturdiness.

The new shoe, which was tested by actual women and great athletes, exemplifies Adidas Basketball's concept that "Basketball is a sisterhood." It represents the brand's dedication to driving the women's game ahead and putting it in an improved state for future generations of young hoopers.

Adidas' all-star lineup didn't stop with Van Lith. Throughout the 2023 WNBA season, the Exhibit Select will be sported by Adidas' elite squad of athletes, notably Candace Parker, Erica Wheeler, Aliyah Boston, Kahleah Copper, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogwumike.

Beginning in July, all players will be provided with their own exclusive player-edition hue. Team colors make their on-court appearances on July 15, August 1, and October 1, 2023.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks



The Exhibit Select was designed to better fit the female foot with a soft neoprene bootie upper and a bounce cushioning system that sits low to the… adidas has unveiled the adidas Exhibit Select, a premier women’s basketball performance shoe built specifically for womenThe Exhibit Select was designed to better fit the female foot with a soft neoprene bootie upper and a bounce cushioning system that sits low to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… adidas has unveiled the adidas Exhibit Select, a premier women’s basketball performance shoe built specifically for women 👸🏀The Exhibit Select was designed to better fit the female foot with a soft neoprene bootie upper and a bounce cushioning system that sits low to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JaeV5gWi6r

Parker will make her All-Star Weekend debut with her trademark player-edition "Game Royalty" on July 15 as a component of the impending Candace Parker Collection: Part III with Dick's Sporting Goods. This anticipated general release will give supporters and athletes the first chance to get their hands on the basketball sneakers.

Do keep an eye out for the Adidas Exhibit Select shoes that will be for sale in the coming weeks of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes