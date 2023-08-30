NCAA x Adidas Originals Footwear Collection: A Fusion of Style and Sports Heritage

The NCAA x Adidas Originals footwear collection has a special treat for fans and students as the fall semester kicks off and the excitement of the college football season builds. The global sportswear giant is launching its first-ever lifestyle footwear collection crafted exclusively for its NCAA partner programs.

This unique collaboration brings the world of fashion into the realm of college sports, offering an amalgam of style and team spirit that has never been seen before.

Named the "Rivalry Collection," this footwear line meets students and fans at the intersection of fashion and sports. According to Peter Gellert, Director of Adidas Originals Basketball Footwear, this collaboration is an evolution of Adidas' ongoing efforts to blend style culture with the energy and tradition of college sports.

The official website states:

"It's an exciting moment for fans, and there’s no better time or place to bring it to life than the start of the college sports season."

The NCAA x Adidas Originals footwear collection will be available starting Friday, September 1, 2023. These sneakers can be purchased for $110 at adidas.com/us/college and through the Adidas app. Officially licensed colorways for Grambling State, Miami, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and Washington will be on offer.

The Iconic NCAA x Adidas Originals footwear collection will be available for $110

The Rivalry shoe is the highlight of the NCAA x Adidas Originals footwear line. The sneaker, which has its roots in 1980s basketball culture, has a modern silhouette and a vintage appearance. The design is adaptable, making it ideal for a range of locations, including sports stadiums and classrooms.

What sets this collection apart is the specially tailored colorways representing five different NCAA programs. Students and fans of Grambling State, the University of Miami, the University of Nebraska, Texas A&M, and the University of Washington can now flaunt their school colors in style.

NCAA x Adidas Originals footwear collection (Image via Twitter/@_XavierHunter)

Jeanne Schneider, director of NCAA marketing and licensing at Adidas, expressed enthusiasm about giving fans a unique way to celebrate their team spirit through these iconic sneakers.

Further elevating the NCAA x Adidas Originals footwear collection, additional releases will occur later in the season. This is to ensure that more colleges and universities have the opportunity to showcase their pride through these fashionable kicks.

What’s Next for Adidas and NCAA?

While this is the first time Adidas Originals has ventured into the college sports domain, it is certainly not the last. Adidas has been at the forefront of merging the worlds of style and sports, and this NCAA partnership represents a significant milestone.

Fans can look forward to more collections dropping later in the season, allowing a broader range of universities to participate in this fashion-sports fusion.

The NCAA x Adidas Originals footwear collection is not just a line of sneakers. It is more like a fusion of sports heritage and contemporary fashion. In case you are a die-hard college football fan or someone who loves to experiment with fashion trends, this collection brings you a celebration of the return of the college sports season.

Presenting Rivalry shoe as its crown jewel, this collection allows fans and students to celebrate their college allegiance with style and in a meaningful way. So, just keep yourself ready and mark the date on your calendars and you can wear the colors from your school; something you have never done before.