5 Air Jordan sneakers that sell for more than 10x their value

Nike's Air Jordan sneaker is a cornerstone of the Oregon-based multinational and arguably the most recognizable sneaker in fashion and basketball culture. Michael Jordan's decision to join Nike in 1984 was largely influenced by the company's offer of an exclusive collection of shoes and apparel. The partnership was the first occasion that the brand had done something like that, and it set the path for the proliferation of brand-player partnerships we see today.

For the unfamiliar, the basketball legend's agent, David Falk, came up with the "Air Jordan" moniker. Considering that Nike sneakers have air in their soles and Michael Jordan, of course, scored basketball while suspended in midair, David presumably thought up the moniker.

Because of the original AJ1's widespread acclaim and commercial success, the Swoosh has released new signature Air Jordan models annually. After Michael Jordan retired, the tradition continued with Nike releasing Air Jordan 38s.

Although all the models of the Jordan numbered series are wholeheartedly accepted by their fans, some special or limited-edition pairs fetch greater demand. Due to this demand, such sneakers are traded for higher prices, particularly in secondary markets.

Here's a list of five such Jordan sneakers that are selling for 10 times their original retail values.

Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" and four other Jordan brand shoes that sell well above their original retail value

1) Air Jordan 1 OG High "Chicago"

Expand Tweet

Peter Moore's 1985 idea for the Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago" altered the sneaker world forever. This inaugural release features genuine leather construction in Chicago Bulls team hues with streamlined Swooshes, Wings logos, and a sculpted collar. The midsole incorporates Nike Air padding, and the sole of the shoe features a modified herringbone pattern for grip.

The original retail price for the iconic Chicago iteration (that was launched in 1985) was set at $65 for each pair. Ever since its debut, Jordan Brand has offered various modified editions of the Chicago colorway in 2015 and most recently in 2022 (Lost and Found).

Expand Tweet

These sneakers fetch significantly higher values on retail and resale platforms. For instance, the 1985 variant is currently being sold via StockX for more than $33,000.

2) Eminem x Air Jordan 4 Retro "Carhartt"

Expand Tweet

This extremely limited edition pair of classic Jordan 4 shoes was designed in 2015 by Eminem in association with Jordan Brand and the legendary workwear manufacturer Carhartt. These sneakers were introduced for sale in November 2015, with a retail price tag of $210 per pair. These sneakers are currently being sold for more than $30,000 by various reseller platforms, including StockX and GOAT.

For the benefit of the Marshall Mathers Foundation, 10 more pairs of the Jordan 4s were made after the initial batch was donated to the rapper's friends and family. Over $227,000 was raised at auction for the Michigan State University Community Music School thanks to a pair of AJ4 Retros designed by Eminem and Carhartt.

Expand Tweet

The upper body of these highly sought-after vintage Jordan 4s is constructed from black Carhartt canvas that boasts silver eyelets. The relatively rare Air Jordans include Eminem's signature hockey mask along with the reverse "E" emblem on the back of the heels.

3) Dior x Air Jordan 1 High

Expand Tweet

It's one of 2020's most anticipated releases. The collaboration marks the first time that a high-end fashion house and a shoe manufacturer have worked together, and what emerges is the Dior x AJ1 High sneakers. These shoes officially debuted in April 2020, with a retail price tag of $2000 for each pair.

The Dior x Air Jordan collaboration was originally shown at the Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2020 runway event held in Miami, Florida, coinciding with the 35th birthday of the Jordan brand. High-end sportswear and luxury fashion merged for the first time with the duo's partnership.

Expand Tweet

The number of AJ1 Highs was capped at 8,500 units; these limited quantities surely added to the higher resale prices of the shoe in the secondary marketplaces. Originally priced at $2,000, these sneakers are now being offered for sale for over $30,000 on platforms like FarFetch.

These sneakers were outfitted in Christian Dior's favored color scheme, Dior Gray. The sneakers featured Dior's characteristic Oblique typeface jacquard Swooshes and were produced in Italy using calfskin leather. The Wings symbol, tongue labels, and outer sole unit designs all feature a combination of Dior and Air Jordan logos.

4) Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam”

Expand Tweet

After debuting in the 1995 NBA Playoffs, Michael Jordan wore the Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" in the 1996 film of the same name. The black, blue, and white hues of the Space Jam 11s debuted on sale for $125 on December 13, 2000. There was a second drop on December 23, 2009, for $175, and a third drop with a price tag of $220 and the number "45" stitched on the heel is scheduled for December 10, 2016.

Over the years, the demand for the stated AJ11 shoes has continuously increased, which has automatically led to a rise in their prices. Besides the rising retail values of the shoes, they also fetch whopping resale values in the secondary markets. Some trusted sellers, like FarFetch, are currently offering these sneakers at exorbitant prices of more than $2000 for each pair.

5) Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game”

Expand Tweet

Originally launched in 1997, the Air Jordan 12 Retro "Flu Game" is a fan favorite that has been reintroduced into the sneaker market a number of times in 2003, 2009, and 2016.

Black textured leather covers the upper of this AJ12, while varsity red is featured on the mudguard as well as the outer sole unit. Jumpman is written on the medial side, and the company's insignia is stitched into the tongue flap and the back of the heel tab. Michael Jordan's hallmark "23" is engraved into the rubber outsole, and he has his name stitched on the heel pull tab.

Expand Tweet

These shoes were initially offered at a retail price of $135 for each pair. And today, retail platforms like FarFetch and resellers like GOAT offer them at prices ranging from $1200 to $2000.

These were some of the Jordan sneakers that continue to be the most desirable, even though they were introduced years ago. If you're planning to get any of the aforementioned colorways, you can visit different resale platforms and other retail marketplaces. Note that the prices will vary with different sellers.