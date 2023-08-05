Air Jordan 11 Low "Midnight Navy" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Over 20 years ago, the Air Jordan 11 came into existence as part of the Jordan brand's increasing lineup. Tinker Hatfield, a well-known designer, created and successfully executed the eleventh silhouette.

The Jordan Company creates new hues for the footwear style each year. The brand-new Air Jordan 11 Low "Midnight Navy" version, which has just surfaced online, will be released in 2024 to keep up with fashion.

Although there has been no official confirmation of the rumored Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Midnight Navy" sneakers, the website Sole Retriever reports that they are expected to release in the summer of 2024.

These pairs are anticipated to be sold via the SNKRS app, Nike's online and offline stores, and a few other Jordan Brand associate retailers. The shoes will be available in men's sizes and cost $190 per pair at retail. The price for the grade school, preschool, and toddler sizes in this colorway will be $150, $80, and $60.

Air Jordan 11 Low "Midnight Navy" shoes are complimented with crisp white tones

The roots and design elements of the Air Jordan 11 sneaker model are accentuated in the following words on Nike’s website:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

“The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was an instant favorite among players and it made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam,” it further continues.

With a few slight adjustments, the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Midnight Navy" is a recreation of the AJ 11 Retro "Win Like 82" from 2017. These AJ 11s will be dolled up in white, midnight navy, diffused blue, and football gray ensembles.

They have a crisp white top featuring navy blue patent leather accents. You can notice faint hits of diluted blue on the tongue tag and lining. A white midsole, as well as a chilly football-gray-tinted transparent outer sole unit, complete the look.

The arrangement of this novel Air Jordan 11 should be consistent with the original model, given the colorway details as well as the facts gathered from the early sources, even though the accurate color placement and elements are undisclosed.

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



🗓️ Summer 2024

FV5104-104 (men)

$190 (men)



rtrv.in/3s0VeZE pic.twitter.com/IlF5zIiicZ EXCLUSIVE: The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Midnight Navy" is releasing in full family size run Summer 2024🗓️ Summer 2024FV5104-104 (men)$190 (men)

Due to its timeless appeal and chic flair, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Midnight Navy," arriving next summer, is a must-have. Keep a lookout for the release date and be ready to purchase a pair before they sell out if you're keen on incorporating this pair into your wardrobe.

Fans can keep track of the aforementioned colorway by using the SNKRS app or signing up on Nike’s website.

In addition to the "Midnight Navy" variant, the AJ11 low-top silhouette will be dressed in "Legend Pink" for the Summer of 2024. Unlike the previous colorway, this pink iteration will only be available in women's sizes and will cost $190 per pair. They will be sold via Nike's SNKRS app and some other connected Jordan Brand sellers.