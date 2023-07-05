5 Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Releases

Jordan Brand sneakers, born out of the collaboration between Nike and legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, have achieved iconic status in the footwear industry.

With their distinctive designs, unparalleled performance, and rich history, Jordan Brand sneakers have captured the hearts of sneakerheads and sportspeople from all around the world. These sneakers have become a cultural phenomenon, transcending the basketball court to become a symbol of style and status.

The demand for Jordan Brand sneakers is sky-high. Their popularity continues to soar, due to the factors like brand's commitment to innovation, celebrity collaborations, and a huge fan base that eagerly awaits each new release. Considering the high demand, the Swoosh label has already set the 2024 calendar for retro Jordan sneaker releases.

5 best Jordan Brand Spring 2024 retro releases will include Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 4, and more

1) Air Jordan 2 WMNS “Sail”

Air Jordan 2 WMNS ‘Sail’ (Image via @zsneakerheadz/Twitter)

For the past few decades, Air Jordan 2 has seen various make-over and it is one of the highly sought-after sneakers from the Jordan Brand. In 2023, this Jordan sneaker has seen various releases and it will be continued in 2024. The Air Jordan 2 WMNS 'Sail', exclusively for women, combines premium craftsmanship with a clean, minimalist aesthetic.

It will be dressed in the shades of Coconut Milk, Sail, and Black. The shoe also has a python on the sides which is the main attraction of the sneaker. The release date and price for the pair would be January 10th, 2024, and $175 respectively.

2) Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Ochre”

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz “Yellow Ochre/Black” Air Jordan 1 High OG releasing Spring 2024. “Yellow Ochre/Black” Air Jordan 1 High OG releasing Spring 2024. 🍯 https://t.co/3HkjynHXcw

Numerous Air Jordan 1 sneakers over the years have seen Yellow accents. In 2018, Jordan Brand released the first pair of "Yellow Ochre" sneakers as a part of the "Best Hand in the Game" Collection, with this pair standing in for his five MVP trophies. Now, again in 2024, Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘Yellow Ochre’ will make a comeback with new moderations.

The Jordan Brand sneaker will be dressed in the "Chicago" color blocking, with Yellow on the overlays and Black on the laces, tongue label, ankle, and Wings of the Swoosh logo. Additional features include a Sail midsole, a White base, and a Yellow rubber outsole. It will release on January 27th, 2024 for $180.

3) Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Metallic Burgundy”

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz UPDATE: “Metallic Burgundy” Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 releasing February 2024. UPDATE: “Metallic Burgundy” Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 releasing February 2024. 🍷 https://t.co/JlNisUjhXp

First appeared in 1985, Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Metallic Burgundy” sneakers will make a comeback almost after 38 years. With its luxurious and refined design, this Jordan Brand sneaker stands out with a sophisticated Metallic Burgundy colorway.

The upper is constructed with premium leather, providing a rich texture and a sleek look. The classic Air Jordan wings logo can be found on the ankle, while the Nike Air branding is displayed on the tongue. On February 16th, Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Metallic Burgundy” will hit the market with a price tag of $170.

4) Air Jordan 14 Low “Mineral Teal”

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz “Mineral Teal” Air Jordan 14 Low releasing Spring 2024. 🦕 “Mineral Teal” Air Jordan 14 Low releasing Spring 2024. 🦕 https://t.co/j86jn042W1

Air Jordan 14 Low “Mineral Teal” will come on February 24th, 2024, with a very innovative and futuristic look. The Jordan Brand sneaker has a colorway of Mineral Teal, Metallic Silver, and Black.

The upper is expected to be predominantly teal with black nubuck overlays on the toe box, eyestays, and tongues. The sneakers will also have a metallic teal upper with black detailing on the lacing system and an inner sock liner.

These are the details that can be observed from the surfaced image of the sneaker. No other design information is available as of now. The Air Jordan 14 Low “Mineral Teal” sneakers will retail for $180.

5) Air Jordan 4 “Sail/Metallic Gold”

This Jordan sneaker will see a release on March 16th, 2024, with a price tag of $200. The Air Jordan 4 “Sail/Metallic Gold” will come in a simple, modest colorway with Metallic Gold embellishments on the logo and support wings. Sail will probably be used to decorate the remaining components of the design, including the midsole, laces, netting, and other elements in addition to the leather top.

These upcoming Jordan Brand sneakers which will launch in 2024 via Nike stores and the SNKRS app.

