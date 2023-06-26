Nike Air Jordan 11 Low IE "Black/White" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

In 1984, Nike and the famous NBA player Michael Jordan began working together and achieved success in creating one of the most distinctive and esteemed shoe lines in history. They have continued to wow fans with classic makeovers throughout 2023, and are now set to release the Air Jordan 11 "Black/White."

The early mockup images of the variant were recently shared by the Nike and Jordan Brand insider, @ZSneakerheadz. The official images featuring a detailed look at the pair are currently awaited.

The anticipated Nike Air Jordan 11 Low IE "Black/White" colorway is all set to make its debut on September 22, 2023, as reported by Sole Retriever. These pairs will be sold at the online as well as offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other linked Jordan Brand retail shops for $190.

Nike Air Jordan 11 Low IE "Black/White" shoes will be dressed in patent and textured leather overlays

Here's a look at the early mockup of the shoe (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Although Michael Jordan and Nike's footwear firm has created numerous amazing models, the Air Jordan 11 is one of the company's finest products. The Air Jordan 11 rose to fame as a tribute to Michael Jordan's spectacular comeback to the court. The basketball legend also asserted that his favorite pair of shoes was the AJ11 in "Concord."

In 1984, Michael and the Swoosh label set out on a quest that ultimately culminated in the creation of the renowned shoe collection. Since then, the Jordan Brand has left no stone unturned when it comes to the creation of stylish colorways or collaborative lineups for the eleventh silhouette.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz “Black/White” Air Jordan 11 Low IE releasing on September 22nd. 🤵🏿‍♂️ “Black/White” Air Jordan 11 Low IE releasing on September 22nd. 🤵🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/a3opQCb5qQ

The shoe brand described the origins and evolution of the cherished distinctive silhouette as it noted:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

The description continued:

“The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was an instant favorite among players and it made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam.”

The latest "Black/White" colorway is dressed in a straightforward Black and White color palette. This model of the Air Jordan 11 Low IE has an entirely black upper made of tumbled leather with patent leather reinforcements for a great, glossy appearance.

The elegant design is completed with a Black semi-translucent outer sole unit and a White mesh underlay for ventilation. The sneakers also feature tonal Jumpman emblems on top of the White midsole.

Sneakerheads are now excited about the Air Jordan 11 Low IE "Black/White" sneakers, which will release on September 22, 2023. Those who wish to buy these low-top Jordan shoes can either sign up on Nike's official site or use the brand's SNKRS app for timely updates on the release of the shoe and its future colorways.

Poll : 0 votes